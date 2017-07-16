Brick Molloy steals the show as Naomh Conaill put Glenswilly to the sword

Dermot ‘Brick’ Molloy was once again the toast of Naomh Conaill followers following an eight point victory over Glenswilly in Davy Brennan Memorial Park.



Naomh Conaill . . . . . 2-15

Glenswilly . . . . . . . . 0-14



The former county man was in brilliant form, both from play and placed balls as he hit 2-5 in a man of the match display from centre half-forward.

His goals in both halves were pivotal scores in this low key encounter in brilliant sunshine.

Naomh Conaill, playing into a stiff breeze, got off to a great start and had 1-3 on the board inside five minutes.

Anthony Thompson raced forward to join in a sweeping move to split the posts from 30 metres.

And Dermot 'Brick' Molloy, who is having a very good season, followed up with the goal three minutes later after a sustained period of pressure.

For the goal Brendan McDyer got on the end of a good move to slip the ball to the Brick who drove past Philip O'Donnell from the edge of the small rectangle.

Martin Regan’s side, who were short county man Ciaran Thompson and Leo McLoone, who is playing his football in New York for the summer, continued to press.

Brendan McDyer, who was playing the role of playmaker up front, knocked over two quick points.

In between Caolan Kelly had opened the Glenswilly account with a long range strike.

Glenswilly were without county captain Michael Murphy as Naomh Conaill led 1-4 to 0-1 after 14 minutes.

And with the game being played at pedestrian pace the locals stretched their lead out to seven points, 1-6 to 0-2. Ultan Doherty and Jason Campbell, up from the back, raised white flags with Cathal Gallagher scoring Glenswilly’s point.

Gallagher judged the wind to perfection to curl the ball inside the far post from outside the 45.

Brick from a ‘45’ and Eunan Doherty added to the Naomh Conaill tally as the boys in blue opened up a nine point lead, 1-8 to 0-2, with under two minutes to half-time.

But to their credit Glenswilly finished the half strong and had cut the Naomh Conaill advantage to six at half-time.

Brian Farrelly, Leon Kelly and Joe Gibbons with a monster point from just inside the Naomh Conaill half, kicked the points that gave Aidy Glackin and his men some hope as they headed for the dressing room.

And with three quick points on the resumption courtesy of two Kealan McFadden close in frees and another long range strike from Caolan Kelly, they were really back in the contest.

But the Naomh Conaill response was both swift and clinical as Brick (2) and Logan Quinn pointed to restore the locals# six point advantage.

And while Leon Kelly and Kealan McFadden pulled two back again for Glenswilly at the end of the third quarter, the game as a contest was done and dusted when Dermot Molloy punished a mix up in the Glenswilly goalmouth to first time to the net for goal number two for Naomh Conaill.

Naomh Conaill were now 2-13 to 0-10 ahead with a little over 11 minutes on the clock.

The game, which never reached any great heights fizzled, out after the second Naomh Conaill goal.

Brick and Seamus Corcoran added to the Naomh Conaill tally with Kealan McFadden (3) and Cormac Callaghan finishing out the scoring for Glenswilly.



NAOMH CONAILL: Stephen Campbell; AJ Gallagher, Jason Campbell (0-1), Stephen Molloy; Eunan Doherty (0-1), Anthony Thompson (0-2), Kevin McGettigan, Ultan Doherty (0-1); Kieran Gallagher, Brendan McDyer (0-3), Dermot Molloy (2-5,1f), Marty Boyle; Logan Quinn (0-1), Paul McGuinness, Seamus Ellis. Subs: Seamus Corcoran (0-1) for AJ Gallagher 30, JD Boyle for P McGuinness ht.

GLENSWILLY: Philip O'Donnell; Conor Boyce, Eamon Ward, Ruairi Crawford, Ciaran Gibbons, Ryan Hunter, Joe Gibbons (0-1); Caolan Kelly (0-2), Leon Kelly (0-2); Oisin Crawford, Cathal Gallagher (0-1,f), Brian Farrelly (0-1); Gary McFadden (0-1), Christopher McMonagle, Keelan McFadden (0-5,3f). Subs: Cormac Callaghan (0-1) for C McMonagle ht;, Caoimhin Marley for C Gibbons 49, Paddy McFadden for C Boyce 52, Mark McAteer for R Hunter 52.

REFEREE: Jimmy White (Killybegs)