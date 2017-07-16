Fanad Gaels go joint top of Division Three after big win over Letterkenny Gaels

Gaeil Fhanada moved to joint top of the Division Three table with St Naul’s following Saturday night’s double score win over Letterkenny Gaels.



Gaeil Fhanada . . . . . 0-16

Letterkenny Gaels . . . . . 0-8



Seimi ‘Nanny’ Friel top scored for the home team with six points while Mark Friel, Seimi ‘Cosha’ Friel, Michael Sweeney, Jimmy Coyle and Alan McAteer also got their names on the scoresheet for the winners.

Shay Doherty posted four points for Letterkenny Gaels, with Cormac Cannon and Odhran MacMacken also raising white flags.

Gaeil Fhanada are level on points with St Naul’s and one point ahead of Naomh Muire, who are in third place.

They have two more games played than St Nauls and one more than Naomh Muire.



Gaeil Fhanada scorers: Seimi ‘Nanny’ Friel (0-6,4f), Mark Friel (0-4), Jimmy Coyle (0-2), Michael Sweeney (0-1,’45’), Alan McAteer (0-1).

Letterkenny Gaels: Shay Doherty (0-4,4f), Cormac Cannon (0-3), Odhran MacMacken (0-1).