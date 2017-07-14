Finn Harps v Bohemian FC: Harps make it two on the trot with good home win

Finn Harps chalked up their second win on the trot with a 2-1 victory over a highly fancied Bohemians, in Finn Park, tonight.

Eddie Dsane and Sean Houston scored the goals for Harps who came from behind after falling behind to a Dinny Corcoran goal, on the stroke of the half hour mark.

FINN HARPS 2

BOHEMIAN FC 1

The win pushes Harps four points clear of Sligo Rovers who are third from the bottom and in the relegation zone and just two points behind Bohemian FC, who are in seventh place in the table.

Sligo play bottom side, Drogheda United at home tomorrow night Saturday.

It was all square at half time Corcoran for Bohemian and Dsane for Harps, getting the goals.

Dsane levelled the tie on 34 minutes after Corcoran had broken the deadlock five minutes earlier, somewhat against the run of play.

Harps, who showed two changes from the side that defeated Drogheda United 2-0 away the previous week, were the better side in the opening half and had the bulk of the chances. .

Gareth Harkin replaced Paddy McCourt and Barry Molloy replaced Ethan Boyle just before kickoff after Boyle was initially named in the starting 11.

Packie Mailey, Danny Houston and Morrissey all had chances before Corcoran broke the deadlock.

For the goal Corcoran peeled off his man inside the box to first time a ball over the top from Keith Ward, to beat Ciaran Gallagher - who was playing in his 200th senior game for Harps - from ten metres.

That was on 29 minutes. But five minutes later Eddie Dsane had Harps back on level terms when he rattled the Bohs net from 18 metres after a Caolan McAleer effort was headed away by a Bohemian defender.

The goal was no more than the locals deserved and they were unlucky not to go in one up when Dsane was just wide of Supple’s left hand post in injury time.

Harps hit the front thanks to Paddy McCourt's wizardry just inside the box and a neat finish from Sean Houston who had won the ball in a tackle earlier in the move.

That was on 58 minutes and Harps 2-1 up.

Bohemian FC did press late on and Ian Morris had a good chance of an equaliser on 74 minutes from just outside the box. But Ciaran Gallagher was equal to it and the Harps goal remained intact.

Bohemian manager Keith Long went for broke in the closing 15 minutes and introduced Ishmail Akindade a striker for right back Lorcan Fitzgerald.

But it was Harps that finished strong and Dsane was just wide from just outside the box from a free, five minutes from time.

Ollie Horgan introduced new signing French player Ibrahim Keita in the closing minutes. He replaced Eddie Dsane who was coming in for some close attention for a number of Bohemian defenders.

FINN HARPS; Ciaran Gallagher; Damien McNulty,, Packie Mailey, Killian Cantwell, Ciaran Coll, Sean Houston, Caolan McAleer, Gareth Harkin, Barry Molloy, Danny Morrissey (Paddy McCourt 42, inj),Eddie Dsane (Ibrahim Keita 84).

BOHEMIAN FC: Shane Supple; Lorcan Fitzgerald (Ishmail Akinade, 75), Rob Cornwall, Daniel Byrne, Philip Gannon, Dinny Corcoran, Keith Ward, Fuad Sule (Oscar Brennan, 65), Ian Morris, Dan Casey, George Poynton.

REFEREE: Derek Tormey.