Finn Harps confirm signing of French striker

Finn Harps have this afternoon confirmed the signing of French born striker Ibrahim Div-Keïta. The 21-year-old is joining Harps from Greek club Doxa Proskyniton. His previous teams include FC VSS Kosice in Slovakia and Wolverhampton Wanderers. Div-Keïta is Ollie Horgan’s second signing, after Tommy McBride, since the transfer window opened at the beginning of July and the Harps manager is hoping that the centre-forward can step in as a direct replacement for Ciaran O’Connor who has left Finn Park after a six-month loan spell.

“We’re pleased to get Ibrahim into the squad and hopefully he can adapt quickly to the League of Ireland Premier Division. He has played at a decent level and has that experience of being with professional clubs” Horgan said.