Donegal fighter signs new UFC contract

Burtonport Mixed Martial Artist, Joseph Duffy, has resigned a deal with the UFC it has been confirmed.

Joe, who is based in Canada’s famed Tristar Gym, has been out of contract with the promotion company for a number months after his last win in the UF over Reza Madadi in March.

Duffy has now signed a seven-fight deal with UFC, although a number of other fight promotion companies were interested in signing the explosive lightweight.

He previously fought five times in the UFC with a 4-1 record, with the only blip being a points loss to the highly experienced Dustin Poirier at UFC 195.

The Meenbanad man is 17-2 in his MMA career and holds wins over Norman Parke and Conor McGregor, as well as having a number of wins in professional boxing.

It is believed the new deal is worth six figures to the Rosses man.

Graham Boylan, Duffy’s manager, confirmed the deal to the MMAFighting.com website.