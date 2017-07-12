Donegal fans advised to get tickets early for Galway game

Donegal GAA fans planning on attending Saturday week’s All-Ireland Qualifier clash with Galway in Sligo are advised to get their tickets early for the game.

Tickets for the eagerly awaited clash in Round 4A are currently on sale from the usual outlets.

Markievicz Park, the venue for the game, has a capacity of in the region of 15,000 including a stand with a capacity of only 2,800.

And with a bumper attendance expected fans intending on going to the game have been advised by Donegal chairman, Sean Dunnion, to get their tickets early.

“It is a general admission game, the same as last weekend’s game against Meath in Navan and Longford game in Ballybofey,” said Sean Dunnion.

“That means it is general entry to the ground and to the Stand with patrons free to go where they wish in the ground. There are no special tickets for the Stand.”

There were close on 10,000 at the Longford game and the figure varied from 12,000 to 15,000 last Saturday evening in Navan with a sizeable portion of them from Donegal.

“The admission is €20 for adults, €15 for senior citizens and students and €5 for juveniles.”

Tickets are on sale at the usual Centra and SuperValu outfits, tickets.ie and from GAA clubs.

Donegal, after a poor first round display against Longford, albeit it a six point win, were back to approaching their early season league form against Meath.

And while it took a super injury time point from Patrick McBrearty to clinch the win against Division Two opposition, Donegal were much the better side.

There were definite signs that Donegal were rediscovering their early season mojo.

“I think at times we showed a lack of maturity. But we are in a better position than we were three weeks ago,” said Rory Gallagher, after his team’s 1-15 to 1-14 win.

“We are showing that we are really competitive,” he added.

The Donegal boss and his mentors Maxi Curran and Brendan Kilcoyne along with Ryan McHugh were in Pearse Stadium last Sunday to watch the Galway, Roscommon Connacht final.

And they got a close of view of Galway, who suffered a shock defeat to rank outsiders, Roscommon.

Roscommon won the game by nine points and were much the better and hungrier side. They were in no way flattered by the winning margin against a Galway outfit that had clipped Mayo’s wings in the Connacht semi-final.



Donegal and Galway have met six times in the All- Ireland Championship. The first two meeting were in the All-Ireland semi-finals of 1974 and 1983, both of which Donegal lost narrowly.

Since then there have been four meetings in the Qualifiers and Donegal have the upper hand, winning three (2003, 2009 and 2015) while they also drew in 2003.

It will be their second meeting in Markievicz Park, Sligo, as they met there in 2009 with Donegal winning by 0-14 to 0-13 with 20 year old Michael Murphy scoring five points.

Murphy is one of four Donegal survivors from that day, Frank McGlynn, Neil McGee and Karl Lacey are the others.



‘STAR’ LEAGUE GAMES

Meanwhile, the Donegal Competitions Control Committee are fast running out of ‘Star’ Sundays.

The CCC secretary Declan Martin confirmed to the Democrat that they were going to have to review the ‘Star’ games situation in the coming week.

“We have only one more round of ‘Star’ games after this weekend and that had been designated for next weekend.

“But we are going to have to review that situation now,” said the CCC secretary.

‘Star’ Games are games where clubs play without their county players and where the CCC tries as best they can to match teams.

There are currently six ‘Star’ games allowed for in the Donegal games schedule.