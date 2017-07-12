Finn Harps game with Derry City re-arranged for Monday 24th July

Finn Harps FC wishes to confirm that the Premier Division game against Derry City has been rescheduled for Monday week the 24th of July in Ballybofey (kick-off 8.00). The game had originally been fixed for Friday the 30th of June but was postponed due to Derry’s European football commitments. Meanwhile, the Harps game against Cork City due to be played at Finn Park on Friday week the 21st July has been postponed due to the Leesiders UEFA Europa League commitments. A new date for the game will be announced in due course.

Meanwhile Harps take on Bohemian FC in a vital game this Friday at Finn Park (KO 8pm), with tickets on sale in the usual outlets throughout the county: Michael Murphy Sports, Letterkenny, Balor Theatre, Ballybofey, Kernans, Newtown, The Coachhouse, Donegal Town, McCauley’s Restaurant, Lifford, Macs Newsagents, Buncrana.