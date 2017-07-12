Donegal Town RFC Annual 5km Run or Walk

This Saturday the 16th of July Donegal Town RFC are holding their annual 5 km fun run or walk.

Everyone is welcome. So come along to the Diamond on Saturday afternoon. Registration is from 6pm to 6.30 pm. Sponsorship cards are available or just enter on the day. The event leaves the diamond at 6.30 and goes to the Club House at the Holmes. Please support.

Our annual Youth Awards will take place at the Club House immediately after the 5km Run or Walk. We expect all the young players to come along.

The start date for training will be announced and the league fixtures for the 2017-18 season will be circulated. Also our CRO Declan Bushell will launch his 3 day Rugby Summer Camp for 6-14 year old boys and girls starting at 10 am Wednesday the 9 th of August to Friday 11th of August.