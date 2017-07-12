MacCumhaill's goals sink Malin

Luke Gavigan, Alex McGeehan and Chad McSorley scored the goals as Sean MacCumhaill’s cruised past Malin on Monday night in Hibernian Park, Burt to book their place in the Division One Minor Football League final.

Sean MacCumhaills . . 3-12

Malin . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0-8

The winners were in control from very early and were booking the bus for the final at half-time thanks to the green flags from Gavigan, McGeehan and McSorley as MacCumhaill’s led 3-6 to 0-6.

The goals were big scores in a game that Malin matched the highly fancied Finnsiders for much of the opening 30 minutes.

With MacCumhaill’s leading by nine points at half-time the outcome was academic in the second period as the game as a contest fizzled out out with MacCumhaill’s knocking over six more points to Malin’s two.

This was a clinical performance with Christopher Gallagher, Luke Gavigan, Fintan Griffin, Jamie Keegan, Oisin Gallen and Chad McSorley the standout players on the night, in what was a good all round team performance.

Ciaran Gallagher, Joe Doherty, Josh Conlon, Sean O’Neill and Conor McGeoghan scored the points for Malin and along with Daniel Houghton in the middle of the field all turned in big performances for the Inishowen men.

Sean MacCumhaill’s will now face Naomh Columba in the Division One Minor League final. They final is fixed for next Monday night in Ardara.

SEAN MACCUMHAILL’S: Cian Gallen; Aaron Gillooley, Christopher Gallagher, Jack Burke; Austin Dignam, Luke Gavigan (1-0), Rory Mulligan; Conor Lillis, Fintan Griffin, Caelum Bonar; Jamie Keegan (0-3), Daire McCafferty, Alex McGeehan(1-2); Chad McSorley (1-1), Oisin Gallen (0-6). Subs: Joe Boyle, Conor Doherty, Joey Laverty, Calvin O'Brien, Matthew Doherty.

MALIN: Pauric O’Donnell; Caolan White, Ciaran Sharkey, Conor Gallagher; Matthew Mullarkey, Ronan Kelly, Sean Byrne; Daniel Houghton, Oisin McGonagle; Joe Doherty, Josh Conlon, Sean O’Neill; Conor McGeoghan, Joe Doherty, Jack McLaughlin.