International and National recognition for Tir Chonaill AC athletes

It has been a busy periods for Tir Chonaill AC with two athletes, Karl Griffin and Mia McCalmont, are to represent Ireland at the European U-23 Track and Field in Poland and European Youth U-17 Track and Field in Hungary, while there have been numerous successes and outstanding performances at recent Irish Masters, U-23, Junior/U-20 and Juvenile championships plus a summer camp receiving glowing positive feedback from all involved headline the athletics report.

Congratulations to Karl Griffin on selection for the European U-23 championships - 10th to 17th July in Poland - and Mia McCalmont, European Youth Olympics, 24th to 29th July in Poland and home countries schools U-17 International, 27th July in Santry.

Karl is making a welcome return from a series of niggling injuries will be part of a very strong 4x400m relay while AVS student Mia will run 3,000m.

NATIONAL SUCCESS

Congrats to Kate McGowan on winning gold in the 400m hurdles/62.23secs; Caolan O'Callaghan. silver in the Triple Jump/13.01m and Karl Griffin, bronze in the 400m/48.16secs.

Geraldine Stewart joined the juvenile section of Tir Chonaill AC at the age of eleven and subsequently gained national and International recognition. At the recent Irish Masters she impressed when winning the 35 Shot Putt with a best of 11.40m.

All-Ireland Relay success

Tir Chonaill Under 14 girls 4x100m relay team win All-Ireland in Athlone following a nail biting and exciting final.Only six hundredths of a second separated the Tir Chonaill quartet from Leevale 2nd, and Galway City Harriers in 3rd position. Well done Niamh Mohan, (Frosses), Rachael Gallagher (Inver), Aoibhinn McGarrigle, (Murvagh) and Lucy McGlynn (Ballyshannon)

Irish age group championships

The Irish Under 12-19 championships at Stadium on Saturday/Sunday was thronged, blessed with ideal weather conditions and no shortage of exciting competition.

Again Tir Chonaill club athletes and coaches enjoyed much success gaining numerous podium placings, qualification for top eight finals, PB performances and invaluable experience and enjoyment.

The medal charge was led by Ben Campbell (Fintown), Rachael Gallagher (Inver) and Leo Carey McDermott (Donegal Town). Ben took silver in the U-14/75m hurdles final and 4th in the 80m final. Rachael, accompanied by Lucy McGlynn and Niamh Mohan, contested U-14 Hurdles semi finals. In a closely fought final Rachael got up for third with Lucy in 5th.

Rachael followed up with a PB/4.76m 5th place finish in the Long Jump. Leo led the club's throws group with an excellent silver medal performance in the U-14 Shot Putt/12.38m. Good results also from shot putters Alec Anderson,10.80m and Fiachra O'Donnell, 10.40m qualified for top eight final/U13 shot. Hammer U15 throwers Shane Breslin, 35.63m/6th and Diarmuid O'Donnell,26.12m/8th, Turbo Javelin U12 Luke Ward, U-14 Shot and Hammer Johnie McGonagle all were happy with their performances.

Laoise McGonigle, with a PB of 9.47m/4th in the U-16 Triple jump also impresed. Lexi Campbell, U-13 hurdles and High Jump, Fintan Dewhirst, U-13 High Jump/1.35m and Hurdles, Eoin Boyle, U-13/High Jump/1.30m. Anan Reibling and Kitty Mc Nulty both U-17 Pole Vault and Eoin Sharkey, U-16/10 Hurdles all performed very well.

The juvenile National finals will be completed next weekend with the B championships: Saturday and individuals on Sunday

Club camp

The annual week long multi sport/activity summer camp came to a successful conclusion on Friday. A visit from local International athlete Karl Griffin was one of the many highlights of the five days. A sincere thanks to all the young athletes/parents for choosing to attend the TC camp, to the group of club coaches/PE teachers for outstanding delivery and to the AVS fir use of excellent facilities.