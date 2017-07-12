Donegal GAA Club Call

GLEANN FHINNE

Last week's lotto numbers were 8 -7-5-3-2-4-6-1. The jackpot was not won. This week's jackpot is €6350.

Congratulations to the U14 boys who won the Northern Division Two final on Friday night. This was a very tight game with a goal from Luke McGlynn made the difference. The final score was Glenfin 1-9, Termon 0-9. This puts them through to the All County Quarter final on Friday night.

The minor girls had a great win away to Urris on Thursday.

Congratulations to the U16 boys who won the Jackie Noonan 7 aside tournament on Sunday in the Cross. They beat Four Masters and Red Hugh’s in the group stages and then beat McCool’s in the semi-final and Red Hugh’s in the final.

The third team lost by a point to St Eunan’s in the senior C championship on Friday.

The Airtricity Walk is on Saturday the 23rd of September. This is a vital fundraiser for the club so any member planning to walk it (young or old) can help the club by doing so. Cards will be available closer to the date.

SEAN MACCUMHAILL’S

The senior ladies started their championship with a win and very strong team performance over Letterkenny Gaels in the first leg on Sunday morning.

The annual golf classic takes place in Ballybofey and Stranorlar Golf Club on Friday the 21st of July. Team of four entry fee is €80 with a €5 euro meal voucher for the golf club for each team member. We have great prizes on offer and once again your support is greatly appreciated. Tee box sponsorship is €20 for one or three for €50 and anyone wishing to sponsor a tee can do so by contacting Tim Donnelly on 087 695 0875 or John Lillis on 086 3430050.

There was no winner of this week’s lotto prize of €6,600. The numbers drawn were 2, 5, 7 and 12. There was one match 3 winner: Catriona McNulty c/o Nuala Byrne who receives €150. This week’s jackpot is €6,700.

URRIS

The senior men lost away to Moville in the championship on Sunday.

Match ‘n’ Win numbers drawn last week were 9, 16, 17 and 20.The jackpot was not won. The €15 winners were Patsy Devlin, Annaugh; Eva Gibbons, Beltra, IOD; Tracy McLaughlin, Malin Head; Sadie Porter, C/o Bingo; Kathleen Doherty, Cloontagh. Jackpot this week is €3,580.

Well another year and another Kellogg's Cul Camp finished up on Friday last in Straid. Over 164 children attended. Well done to all the boys and girls that attended last week ,they were a credit to the club and their families. A big thanks to John Gibbons for over seeing it all, coaches from our own club Susan McCarron, Marie Harkin, Conor Harkin, Oisin Hession, Sorcha Hession, Ella Devlin, and Zoe McCarron and from Carn: Conor, Cliona, Donal and Barry and from Malin: Maria, Aoife and Oisin.

The main prizes for the week were: Kiera Gibbons, Adrian Doherty, Olivia Morrison, Roan Doherty, Logan Mc Gonigle, Tara Mc Laughlin, Ava Gill, Patrick Doherty, Jayden Gillespie, Eimear Devine, Niamh Gill, Tadhg Mc Colgan.

Well done to our U12 boys who beat Moville last week by 3-10 to 1-04. They are now through to the Division Two final.

The U-12 boys had a great day at the blitz in Carndonagh last Saturday.

ROBERT EMMETT’S

There was one jackpot winner in last week's lotto draw and one match 3 winner. The drawn numbers were 1-13-17-22. This week's jackpot is €1550.

There was mixed fortunes for our adult team in their respective championship games at the weekend.

The Ladies earned a well deserved draw at home against Naomi Columba.

The men, despite a spirited performance, lost by two points away to Muff.

With the passing this week of Tony McGill, the club has lost a very loyal and generous supporter. Tony was always interested in the fortunes of the club and was always quick to lend financial support when called on. He was one of the first sponsors of the Sandy Harper tournament.

He was a supporter and member of the annual membership / Lotto band, a supporter of the Adv hoardings in Pairc Eumenides. We certainly have lost a great friend and benefactor, May he rest in peace. Our sympathy is extended to sisters Olive, Ann and Helen brother Cathal and his nieces and nephews.

MALIN

The senior game at the weekend against Killybegs was deferred with players involved with Donegal. The reserves beat Urris last Wednesday in an entertaining game in the Philadelphia Cup.

This year’s summer camp will take place in Connolly Park from Monday 17th – 21st of July each day from 10:00am-2:30pm.

The under 10s had a great day of football at the under 10 Go Games finals on Saturday in Carndonagh. The under 14s won against Naomh Padraig in the Joe McGeady ‘A’ final last Sunday. The club would like to congratulate Liam O’Neill, all his management team and all the players on this achievement. The team were unbeaten in the league led by Conor O’Neill, who won man of the match in Sunday’s final. Malin have had a great season at underage so far this year in Inishowen. The under 12s winning the A and B Maurice McMenamin Go games finals and the under 14s winning the A final and the minors who also won the A final.

Well done to under 16 player Josh Conlon who played his part in the Donegal forward line qualifying for the Buncrana Cup. They had wins against Fermanagh, Armagh and Derry with Josh scoring a goal and several points.

The minors beat St. Michael’s last Monday with Joseph Doherty getting the goal, in the quarter final of the league.

The club would like to congratulate club president Patrick McLaughlin (Rustard) and his wife Mary on their golden anniversary.

TIR CHONAILL GAELS

The seniors lost to Parnell in the semi-final of the Conway Cup at the weekend on a score of 2-11 to 1-16.

A huge congratulations to everyone involved in the organisation of the ABC’s held in Greenford from Thursday to Sunday. The whole event was a great success with hundreds of games being played over the four days. Special thanks to all those who volunteered or helped out in any way.

This year’s Charity Day hosted by Tiny Vaughan and the London Irish Vintage Club will be held at Tir Chonaill Gaels on Sunday 16th July 2017.

ST MARY'S (Convoy)

The counties drawn in last week's lotto were AM, AH,OY,MH. Five people shared €100. They were Benny Porter,Lifford, Hugo O'Kane, Rosaleen Houston, Mary Monaghan,Convoy, Frank Rose Drumkeen. This week's jackpot is €7,100.

Thanks to everyone who worked hard all week on the club Cul Camp.

Special mention to county players Caolan Ward, Marty O'Reilly ,Denise McElhinney and Sabrina Barnett and to the Donegal ladies who called out to visit during the week with the Ulster Cup

The G4M&O quiz was held in Breens on Thursday night.

It was a close contest with Mrs Browne’s Girls coming out on top with the Famous Five second.

Thanks to Breens for hosting and to Joe O'Donnell our Quiz Master and Paul Lynch who set the questions.

Thanks so much to everyone who supported the quiz and who donated prizes Rosaleen Houston, Elaine Mc Dermott, Mairead Browne, Margaret Bonner, Edel Flynn, Alice Bonner, Envy Beauty Salon, Pat Flynn, McCarron Butchers, Shaun McKelvey, Julia Blake, Sinead Kelly, Embroidery and Alterations, Brid Duffy.

Also a special thanks to the ticket sellers and to Liam and Claire Tinney on their Generous Donation of €200.

BUNCRANA

Last week's winning numbers were: 1, 3, 5 and 8. There were no winners. This week's jackpot is € 1,800.

Congratulations to Grainne Walsh who was the winner of our Facebook competition for a meal for two at Daithi’s on the Green kindly sponsored by the Malin Hotel.

Best wishes to Brendan McGowan, who has played for our senior squads, married his wonderful fiancé, Lisa Boyce, on Saturday.

The Kellogs Cul Camp is from 24th to 28th July from 10am to 2.30pm daily Book Online at; https://www.kelloggsculcamps.gaa.ie/ The club contact is Lawrence Hegarty, on 0860604058.

The club are holding a summer camp for U-6s on 14th to 18th August from 10am to 1pm daily and for U-8s , U10s and U-12s from 21st to 25th August from 10am to 2pm daily.

You can simply book the camp through your children’s manager or by contacting Jim Gillen, on 0879933420.

CLOUGHANEELY

Rinne trí scor paiste freastal ar champa samhraidh an chlub an t-seachtain seo chaite.

Bhí spóirt agus spraoi iontach acu uilig. Bhí na paistí uilig muinte macánta.

Ár mbuíochas dó Eibhlin a d’eagraigh an champa . Ár mbuíochas do Jason McGee, Joanne Terry, Paddy McClafferty, Neil Kelly, Adrian Houston a chug cuidiú agus tacaíocht iontach do na paistí. Do PCC a thug cead dúinn an halla spóirt a úsáid; agus do John agus Aidan a chuidigh leis an trácht.

This years Cul Camp will take place from Monday 24th July until Friday 28th. The camp costs €60 for the first child, €50 for the second and €40 for the third or more. Contact Paddy McClafferty for details, 085-1604448

The lotto numbers drawn Wednesday July 5th were 1,4,6,12,17,19. Congratulations to Seamus Duggan, Clonbara winner of the €3,650 jackpot. Jackpot for the July 12th draw is now €2,500.

The ladies board (and indeed all at the club) would like to extend their congratulations to Catrina Montgomery and Stephen Devlin on their recent wedding.

AN CLOCHAN LIATH

B'iad 11, 18, 20 agus 27 a huimhireacha a lotto a tarraingíodh ag deireadh na seachtaine agus níor baineadh póta óir an lotto. Beidh €3300 sa phóta óir don seachtain seo. Bhain na daoine seo leanas €20 an ceann: Conor Carron - Crickamore, Patrick Sweeney - 32 Are Croine, Margaret Murray - Burtonport, Joe Greene - Burtonport agus Mary Doherty and Declan Doogan.

The 200 club winners for June were; €1000 - Liam MacSuibhne - Cloughwally; €500 - Jimmy O'Donnell (Greaves) St.Crone’s Tce; €300 - Jim O'Donnell - Milltown; €100 - Brendan Boyle - Carnmore Road;€100 - Moya Greene - Gweedore Road.

The club are currently putting plans in place for the Annual Martello event which will take place on Saturday the 5th August at the Maghery Centre, starting at 10am.

Friday was the last day of the Club's Cul Camp. 158 boys and girls attended. Many thanks to the coaches who did fine work all week with the children and to all who helped out towards the camp throughout. The club would particularly like to thank John Ward for all his hard work organising this fantastic week for all the children.

AODH RUADH

The seniors return to league action this Sunday with a top of the table clash against Naomh Columba in Fr Tierney Park.

It was a week to remember for the Aodh Ruadh under 14s. Last Wednesday saw them making the long trip to Dungloe where they came out on top after a frenetic shoot-out 5-14 to 6-14 in the Southern Division 1 semi-final. That set up a final clash in Ardara with their regular sparring partners, Four Masters, on Friday evening. The Donegal Town men had got the better of the Ernesiders twice already this season. However there was no dispute about the worthy winner on the night with Aodh Ruadh quickly assuming a grip which they maintained throughout most of the game. Defending from both sides was magnificent in a low-scoring first half, with the sides going in at Aodh Ruadh 0-6 Four Masters 0-2. It was only when Aodh Ruadh's attacking division turned up the heat in the second half that Ballyshannon could feel in any way comfortable. It was a real team performance from Gerald McGloin's men to take the silverware on the night. Despite not scoring, Jake Foley was one of the most instrumental Aodh Ruadh attackers, while Cian Rooney played a captain's role for the Ernesiders. Aaron Neilan performed with the control and composure of a player beyond his years, while the half back line of Ryan Keenaghan, Kyle Murray and Calum Doherty Craig were also outstanding.

This year sees a new format for U-12s with County Finals Day with the eight top teams in the county coming together for a monster blitz. There are two sections with section A featuring Glenswilly, Malin, Four Masters and MacCumhaill's. Aodh Ruadh are in section B with Saint Eunan's, Muff and Naomh Conaill. Games are 10 minutes a half and the Ballyshannon lads first game throws-in at 11am against Saint Eunan's. All players are to be down in MacCumhaill Park for 10.15am.

There will be no u10 training Friday evening. This Saturday 15th July will see the annual Mick Shannon tournament taking centre stage. All players are to be in dressing room at 10am sharp. Parents / guardians are asked to please bring loaf of sandwiches, buns, biscuits, or similar to help with refreshments on the day.

Under 8 training continues as usual on Friday 14th July at 6.15pm. Our under 8's are going to Killybegs on Saturday 15th July. As well as Aodh Ruadh and Killybegs, teams from Naomh Bríd and Naomh Ultan will also be taking part.

Ladies - Realt Ruadh got their championship off to the perfect start with a 3-16 to 1-1 victory over Gaoth Dobhair. They followed up that display with an almost as energetic performance at the presentation of their 2016 league medals in Seán Ógs.

An under 8 and under 10 blitz will take place in the park next Monday 17th July from 6.30pm. Ardara, Kinlough and St Mary's, Sligo will be in attendance.

Hurling - The under 12s made the long trip to Dungloe and suffered a narrow defeat to Dungloe / Gaoth Dobhair on a 4-1 to 2-4 scoreline.

There was no winner of last week's Aodh Ruadh Lotto jackpot of €3,600. The winning numbers drawn were 2, 6, 10, 11, 12 and 14. In the lucky dip €20 went to Ron Sennett, c/o Pat's Bar; Mary B Kerrigan, Tirconaill Street; Tara Khan; Gerry and Jane Mulrone, c/o The Limit; and Veronica Brennan, Lawne Park. Next draw is in McGinley's with a jackpot of €3,700.

ST NAUL’S

The Kelloggs Cul Camp takes place at St Naul’s 14th and 18th August 2017. To guarantee your child's place at the camp and early delivery of the kit please book online at the following link: keeloggsculcamps.gaa.ie

Week nine of the development draw took place this Friday evening in the Clubhouse.

The following were the winners: 6th Prize: €200 John Cormack, Kilcar. ( Cieran Kelly) 5th Prize €200: John and Bridie Kelly, Drimbigh. (Des McGroarty). 4th Prize €200: Martin Johnston, Mountcharles (Ronan Lowther), 3rd Prize €300: Pat McGill, Donegal Hospital, (Christy Dunleavy),2nd Prize €500, Eugene Gallagher, MacCumhaills. (Cieran Kelly). 1st Prize €1000: Marie Gallagher, Doorin, (Mickey Kerrigan)

The final draw takes place on 17th July.

KILLYBEGS

The Kilotto numbers drawn last week were 12,13,24,28 There was no jackpot winner. Next week's jackpot is €1,800 There was one match 3 winner, Paddy McDevitt, Kilcar.

The Cul Camp is taking part this week in Fintra. The club would like to congratulate the following people who won prizes in our club draw (part of national club draw) - 1st - Grattan Butler - €150, 2nd- David Spot Gallagher €100 and 3rd - Paul Molloy €50.

GAEIL FHANADA

The U-12s defeated Na Dunaibh to win Northern U12 Division Two final. They won 0-14 to 0-5.

The team and scorers: Brian Gallagher; Caolan McElwaine, Shaun Carr, Jamie Mc Ateer (0 -1); Ciaran Sweeney, Callum McAteer (0-1), Aaron Mc Laughlin (0-1), Charlie McAteer, Darragh O’Doherty, Keelan Gibbons (0-1), James McAteer (0-9). Subs used: Declan Brougham (0-1), Cain Friel, Cormac Sweeney, Eoghan Logue, Shaun Mc Devitt, JP Gallagher, Shane Carr, Ciaran Mc Elwaine, Dean Friel.

From all at the club we would like to send our best wishes to senior team player Aiden Heraghty who underwent knee surgery recently. Aiden should be back in time for pre season 2018 all going well.

The club are looking to organising coaching classes for anyone who wants to get involved in underage coaching over the next few years but may feel they don't have the experience needed. Could anyone interested in learning about coaching contact Shaun @0876263415

The club Cúl Camp takes place from the 31st July - 4th of August for boys and girls aged 6 to 13. To sign up go to www.kelloggsculcamp.gaa.ie. Contact Fiona Shiels on 0851555645 for more information.

Last week's lotto numbers drawn were 1, 4, 5, 8, 21. The jackpot was not won. The €100 winner was Kathleen Gallagher, Fanavolty. This week's Jackpot: €2,700.

REALT NA MARA

There was no winner of last week's Bunotto jackpot. The winning numbers were 1,3,8,14,19. The €50 winners were Bronagh Anderson 12a Gort Road Coagh, Cookstown; Vie Carr, Doran Close, Bundoran; Bernard Feeley, Belcoo. This week's Jackpot is €6100.

It was another disappointing weekend for both our adult teams. They both lost to St Eunan's. were defeated 2-19 to 1-3 by St Eunan’s.

The U8s are scheduled to travel to Glenties to a Blitz next Saturday.

Ladies - The minors secured an impressive victory in their first league outing at home to Four Masters on Tuesday night last. The ladies of Realt Ruadh produced a magnificent performance to defeat Gaoth Dobhair in the championship winning 3-16 to 1-1.

The club will host an exciting Family Fun Day on August 6th when Gaelic Park plays host to an Its a Knockout .Admission will be €5 or €20 for a family of five.

The Kelloggs Cul Camp will take place this year in Gaelic Park Bundoran from Monday July 24th to Friday 28th.Online registration is now open at www.kelloggsculcamps.gaa.ie There are now forms available from the Tourist Office News and Views and Noel Carr.

NAOMH CONAILL

There was no winner of this week's lotto jackpot. The numbers drawn were 15-21-23-24 and the €50 went to Philomena Melly, Ardara and Theresa Cunningham, Ard Patrick. This week’s jackpot is €10,000.

SuperValu in Ballybofey have given a box for Naomh Conaill GAA club. They are sponsoring first touch balls and through the initiative, SuperValu customers will receive ‘BehindTheBall’ tokens, which they can then use to allocate to our local GAA club at the in-store collection points.

Naomh Conaill ladies are having a draw which will take place on 20th July. Lines €2 or 3 for €5 available from any player.

The Club 200+ draw no 11 took place on last week. The winners were €300 - Connie McKelvey, Fintown, €100 - Donal Mc Loone, Main Street Seamus Maguire, Binbane,Liz Buckley, Fintown Rose Boyle, Burtonport,Seamus Ward, Mully,Sean McMonagle, Fintown,Dolores McMonagle, Fintown. Naomh Conaill Gaa club would like to wish Jim Mc Guinness all the best in his new venture heading to china to become assistant manager with Beijing Guoan.

The club is holding a club meeting for all members on Friday 21st July at 8:30pm in the clubhouse.

NA ROSSA

The seniors travelled to Letterkenny last Sunday morning for round two of the Junior A championship. Letterkenny Gaels eventually won by three points.

The club would like to wish Christian Bonner a speedy recovery after he had to have hospital treatment after suffering an injury during last weekend’s game.

The lotto draw took place last Monday night in the hall. Numbers drawn were 7,18,25 and 27. The jackpot was not won. The two lucky dip winners OF €50 were Fiachra and Odhran McGettigan, Derrylaconnell and Hugh Molloy. Next weekend's jackpot now stands at €4200.

LETTERKENNY GAELS

The seniors had a good three point win over Na Rossa, in the Junior A championship, on Sunday.

As Urris were unable to field the Junior B team are now guaranteed a semi - final spot in their championship. .

The Club are accepting orders for Stand tickets only for Donegal's All-Ireland Qualifier in Sligo on Saturday week. Terrace tickets can be purchased at Kelly's Centra or online. Ticket orders should be sent by text to 087 4104058 no later than 6pm on Saturday 15th July.

The U-12 hurlers had a good game against Setanta on Thursday evening with the Killygordon men grinding out a victory.

The minor hurlers last away to Burt in the minor championship. Thanks to Conor, Stephen and Pauric for all the work during year with the lads.

The ladies lost away tp MacCumhaills in the championship on Sunday.

ST MICHAEL'S

The club will hold a Family Fun Day at The Bridge, Hornhead on Saturday the 15th July at 2pm. Starting with a fancy dress at 2pm sharp. Events on the day will include tuck shop BBQ raffle Races, Games for the under 6’s 8’s 10’s and 12’s and all girls., Face Painting, Music and lots of fun to be had with sponges, obstacle course, crossbar challenge and fittest family and lot lots more.

There was no jackpot winner in the mini Lotto on Sunday night. The numbers drawn were 3,4,5,8; 14 18. The Match 5 winners were James Coll,Breaghey,Portnablagh and George Sterritt,Dunfanaghy who won €50 each. This week' Jackpot IS €4000.

The Cul Camp takes place at the Bridge Dunfanaghy from Monday July 31th to Friday 4th August.

For more information contact the local co-coordinator Liam McElhinney on 0868611097.

Hard luck to the Under 12 team who took part in the final against Glenswilly on Saturday morning and they were unfortunate to lose by a point.

The minors were defeated by Malin away on Monday evening last on a scoreline of Malin 1-16 to St Michaels 2-6.

ST EUNAN'S

The seniors and reserves hosted Bundoran on Sunday with both teams getting good wins.

The senior hurlers had a good win over Clonduff on Saturday in the Táin League as they prepare to travel MacCumhaills on Saturday evening for their opening championship round-robin game.

The junior men defeated Glenfin in their second championship group game on Friday evening.

The U10 boys footballers are back in Northern Board Blitz action this week. Team 1 (U10’s) travel to Cloughaneely along with Fanad Gaels and Milford. Team 2 (U9’s) travel to Robert Emmett’s where they will also play Termon and Glenfin. The U10s travelled to Carndonagh last week for the Inishowen finals. Team two won the B Cup after extra-time against Buncrana. Team One lost the A Final also against Buncrana.

The Cúl Camps football is on the week beginning July 31st and can be booked online on the Kellogg’s Cúl Camps website.

Naomh Brid

Work has been completed on the installation of a new drainage system and an all new playing surface at Pairc Naomh Brid. We like to take this opportunity to thank neighbouring club Aodh Ruadh for the use of their facilities and grounds for when the work was carried out. Naomh Brid seniors first match on the new development started of on a winning note defeating Naomh Ultan 1-8 to 1-7. Michael Gallagher sent Clint Walsh through for the winning point with two minutes into injury time in a close match.

Our reserve team lost by two points to Naomh Ultan and at one stage had a nine point lead and sent a penalty over the bar and allowed Naomh Ultan back into the match the score finishing Naomh Brid 2-9 to Naomh Ultan 2-11.

Naomh Brid fun academy continues to run on a Saturday morning at Pairc Naomh Brid in Trummon from 10.30 to 11.30. For children aged 4-7.

The Naomh Brid Cul Camp will run this year from 24 July to 28 July at Pairc Naomh Brid, Trummon. Booking at Kelloggsculcamps.gaa.ie

There was no overall winner of this week’s lotto draw. The jackpot now stands at €4,700. The numbers drawn were 1, 9, 11, 13, 21. The €25 euro winners were David Doherty, Tadgh Mc Garrigle, Philomena Maguire, John O Donnell. The next draw takes place in the Country Inn, Laghey, on the 17th July.

Naomh Brid held a very successful golf classic in Donegal Golf Club, Murvagh. Winners on the day 101pts John Meehan, Sean Meehan, Freddie Cullen, Cathal Charlton. Runners up 98pts Matt Gallagher, Kieran Barron, Eugene Mc Keever, Michael Mc Bride. 3rd 96pts Roy Harron, Gerard Gallagher, Dara Quinn, Charlie Gallagher. 4th 95pts John Mc Cafferty, Michael Boyle, Martin Mc Shane, Donal Duddy. 5th92pts Francie Brogan, Sean Boyle, Michael Martin, John Mc Intyre. 6th 92pts Damien Mulhern, Gearoid Gallagher, James Mc Gonigle, Tom Geraghty. 7th 92pts Gerry Mc Girr, Tony Ford, Kevin Francis, Hugh Giblin. Nearest the pin Charlie Quinn B&S. Longest drive Craig Trimble….. Donegal.

Our main sponsors were Declan Gallagher Financial Services Ltd & Cassidy Electrical Donegal Town. Thank you to all sponsors and a special mention must go to Donegal Golf Club, Martin Quinn, Matt Gallagher and Declan Gallagher for organising this event.

Na Dúnaibh

Torthaí Lotto ó oíche Luain an 10 Iúl . 6 18 20 agus 27 na huimhreacha a tarraingíodh. Char bhain duine ar bith an pota óir agus bhí na trí uimhir ag: Darrach Mac Laifeartaigh, Óstán Na Trá, Emma Nic Aodha, Na Dúnaibh, Andrea Ni Luodhóg, Baile na nGallóglach, Síle Ní Chomhaill, Dún Fionnachaidh agus Manás Ó Dochartaigh, Carraic. Fuair siad €30 an duine. B’é Nial Ó Cuilinn, Carraic a fuair an duais tinrimh, an buidéal fíona agus b’é Patsy Ó Dochartaigh a bhain duais an díoltóra. Tá €6,000 sa phota óir don tseachtain seo chugainn agus beidh an tarraingt in Óstán Charraig Airt.

This was a special day for these U 14 girls who have put in a huge effort all year and who are a credit to their families and their club. Maith sibh a ghirseachaí.

Leanfaidh an traenáil Faoi –6 ar aghaidh go dtí an Chéadaoin an 5ú Iúl. Beidh briseadh ansin fá choinne cúpla seachtain le deis a thabhairt dá gcuid bainisteoirí scíste maith a bheith acu agus a theacht ar ais ansin lá brí agus fuinnimh.

The U – 8’s played a Blitz in Dunfanaghy last Saturday. Micky Mick will have more details for them at training regarding the next Blitz.

Bhí Blitz ag an fhoireann Faoi –10 tráthnóna Dé hAoine sna Dúnaibh. D’imir siad uilig go maith.

Beidh an fhoireann Faoi—12 ag imirt i gcluiche ceannais na Contae i mBaile ‘n tSratha Dé Sathairn ag a 12 a chlog.

Tá an fhoireann Faoi-14 ag fanacht le go gcuirfear tús leis an chraobh.

Tá an fhoirean Faoi-16 ag imirt i gcluiche ceathrú ceannais na Contae sna Dúnaibh in éadan Naomh Muire tráthnóna Dé Céadaoin.

Tá campa Samhraidh an chumainn faoi lán seoil faoi láthair agus is deas an oiread sin de shlua a fheiceáil amuigh ar na páirceanna peile agus tá súil againn uilig go mairfidh an aimsir mhaith ar feadh na seachtaine.