Naomh Columba edge local derby against Kilcar to reach Minor League final

Naomh Columba have the bragging rights and a place in a Division One Minor League final following Monday night’s semi-final win over Kilcar in Fintra.

Naomh Columba . . . 0-10

Kilcar . . . . . . . . . . 0- 8

Two points separated the sides at the end of an evenly contested tie that was in the melting pot right up to the final whistle.

Defences were on top in the first half and Naomh Columba led by two, 0-3 to 0-1, at the end of a low scoring opening 30 minutes.

And while the game opened up a little more in the second period, Naomh Columba had the lead out to 0-8 to 0-4 before Kilcar came back to leave it close at the end.

They both played the second half down to 14 after Naomh Columba lost James Heena to two yellows and Kilcar lost Caolan Curran to a red card following a black card offence having been earlier picked up a yellow card.

Aaron Doherty top scored for Naomh Columba with five points while Lanty Molloy and Ronan Gillespie hit two points each and Aaron Carr one.

Full-forward Kieran Gillespie led the charge for Kilcar, who are managed by Michael Molloy.

Gillespie ended the game with a personal tally of five points and was unerring from frees as he converted a variety of ranges and distances.

County minor Brian O’Donnell hit two points for Kilcar and Odhran Doogan posted one.

Naomh Columba will now face Sean MacCumhaill’s, comfortable winners over Malin in the other semi-final.

It will be Naomh Columba’s first Division One final appearance in 29 years. That year was 1988 and they defeated Downings by two points, 0-10 to 0-8.

NAOMH COLUMBA: Colm McElroy; Oisin Byrne, Jordan Burns, Dillon Kelly; James Heena, Aaron Doherty (0-5), Teague McGinley; Ronan O’Hare, Fionn Gallagher; Michael Lyons, Aidan McGinley, Lanty Molloy (0-2); Aaron Carr (0-1), Ronan Gillespie (0-2), Paul O’Hare,

KILCAR: Colm Garvey; Dylan O’Gara, Gavin Moore, Caolan Curran; Kenny Doogan, Ryan O’Donnell, Cormac O’Leime; Paddy McShane, Brian O’Donnell (0-2); Aaron McShane, Odhran Doogan (0-1),Shane Gillespie; Kieran Gillespie (0-5,5f), David Love, Gary Molloy. Subs used; Caolan O’Malley, Johnny Byrne, Eoin McCormack.

REFEREE; Marc Browne (Four Masters).