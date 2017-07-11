DONEGAL GAA
GAA fixtures in Donegal for the coming weekend
Full list of club league games
Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Senior Hurling Championship
Sat, 15 Jul,
Sat, 15 Jul, Venue: Hibernian Park, Burt V Setanta 19:00, Ref: TBC
Sat, 15 Jul, Venue: Sean Mac Cumhaill, Sean Mac Cumhaill V St Eunan's 19:00, Ref: TBC
Sat, 15 Jul, Venue: Father Tierney Park, Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon V Buncrana 19:00, Ref: TBC
Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Junior A Championship Group B
Tue, 11 Jul,
Tue, 11 Jul, Venue: TBC, Naomh Pádraig Lifford V Naomh Colmcille 20:00, Ref: Liam Mc Conigley
Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Senior C Championship Group B
Wed, 12 Jul,
Wed, 12 Jul, Venue: Sean Mac Cumhaill, Sean Mac Cumhaill V Naomh Conáil 19:30, Ref: Pat Walsh
Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Under21B
Tue, 11 Jul,
Tue, 11 Jul, Venue: Pairc Na nDunaibh, Downings V Glenswilly 19:30, Ref: James Connors
Wed, 12 Jul,
Wed, 12 Jul, Venue: Moyle Park, Milford V Fanad Gaels 19:00, Ref: Seamus Mc Gonagle
AllSportStore.com Division 1
Sun, 16 Jul,
Sun, 16 Jul, Venue: Dungloe, Dungloe V Milford 15:00, Ref: TBC
Sun, 16 Jul, Venue: Four Masters, Four Masters V Bundoran 15:00, Ref: TBC
Sun, 16 Jul, Venue: Gaoth Dobhair, Gaoth Dobhair V St Michael's 15:00, Ref: TBC
Sun, 16 Jul, Venue: St Eunan's, St Eunan's V Kilcar 15:00, Ref: TBC
Sun, 16 Jul, Venue: Glenties, Naomh Conáil V Glenswilly 15:00, Ref: TBC
AllSportStore.com Division 2
Sun, 16 Jul,
Sun, 16 Jul, Venue: Cloughaneely, Cloughaneely V Buncrana 15:00, Ref: TBC
Sun, 16 Jul, Venue: Sean Mac Cumhaill, Sean Mac Cumhaill V Killybegs 15:00, Ref: TBC
Sun, 16 Jul, Venue: Father Tierney Park, Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon V Naomh Columba 15:00, Ref: TBC
Sun, 16 Jul, Venue: Termon, Termon V Malin 15:00, Ref: TBC
AllSportStore.com Division 3
Thu, 13 Jul,
Thu, 13 Jul, Venue: Pairc Aodh Rua, Red Hughs V Naomh Muire Lower Rosses 19:30, Ref: Greg Mc Groary
Sat, 15 Jul,
Sat, 15 Jul, Venue: Pairc Uí Shiail, Fanad Gaels V Letterkenny Gaels 19:30, Ref: TBC
Sun, 16 Jul,
Sun, 16 Jul, Venue: Moville, Moville V Red Hughs 15:00, Ref: TBC
AllSportStore.com Division 4
Sat, 15 Jul,
Sat, 15 Jul, Venue: Naomh Padraig Uisce Chaoin, Naomh Pádraig Muff V Robert Emmets 18:00, Ref: TBC
Sat, 15 Jul, Venue: TBC, Naomh Pádraig Lifford V Convoy 18:00, Ref: TBC
Sat, 15 Jul, Venue: Crampsey Park, Urris V Naomh Colmcille 18:00, Ref: TBC
Sun, 16 Jul,
Sun, 16 Jul, Venue: Na Rossa, Na Rossa V Carndonagh 15:00, Ref: TBC
AllSportStore.com Division 5
Sat, 15 Jul,
Sat, 15 Jul, Venue: St Eunan's, St Eunan's V Glenswilly 18:00, Ref: TBC
Sat, 15 Jul, Venue: Ardara, Ardara V Naomh Columba 18:00, Ref: TBC
Sat, 15 Jul, Venue: Glenfin, Glenfin V Naomh Conáil 18:00, Ref: TBC
Sat, 15 Jul, Venue: Sean Mac Cumhaill, Sean Mac Cumhaill V Pettigo 18:00, Ref: TBC
AllSportStore.com Division 1 Reserve
Thu, 13 Jul,
Thu, 13 Jul, Venue: Glenties, Naomh Conáil V St Michael's 20:00, Ref: Declan Callaghan
Sun, 16 Jul,
Sun, 16 Jul, Venue: Dungloe, Dungloe V Milford 13:30, Ref: TBC
Sun, 16 Jul, Venue: Four Masters, Four Masters V Bundoran 13:30, Ref: TBC
Sun, 16 Jul, Venue: Gaoth Dobhair, Gaoth Dobhair V St Michael's 13:30, Ref: TBC
Sun, 16 Jul, Venue: St Eunan's, St Eunan's V Kilcar 13:30, Ref: TBC
Sun, 16 Jul, Venue: Glenties, Naomh Conáil V Glenswilly 13:30, Ref: TBC
AllSportStore.com Division 2 Reserve
Sun, 16 Jul,
Sun, 16 Jul, Venue: Termon, Termon V Malin 13:30, Ref: TBC
Sun, 16 Jul, Venue: Sean Mac Cumhaill, Sean Mac Cumhaill V Killybegs 13:30, Ref: TBC
Sun, 16 Jul, Venue: Cloughaneely, Cloughaneely V Buncrana 13:30, Ref: TBC
Sun, 16 Jul, Venue: Father Tierney Park, Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon V Naomh Columba 13:30, Ref: TBC
AllSportStore.com Division 3 Reserve
Thu, 13 Jul,
Thu, 13 Jul, Venue: Pairc Aodh Rua, Red Hughs V Naomh Muire Lower Rosses 18:00, Ref: Gerard Mc Hugh
Sat, 15 Jul,
Sat, 15 Jul, Venue: Pairc Uí Shiail, Fanad Gaels V Letterkenny Gaels 18:00, Ref: TBC
Sun, 16 Jul,
Sun, 16 Jul, Venue: Moville, Moville V Red Hughs 13:30, Ref: TBC
AllSportStore.com Division 4 Reserve
Sat, 15 Jul,
Sat, 15 Jul, Venue: Crampsey Park, Urris V Naomh Colmcille 19:30, Ref: TBC
LYIT Under 16s Div 1 Quarter Finals
Wed, 12 Jul,
Wed, 12 Jul, Venue: Eamonn Byrne Memorial Park, Killybegs V Gaoth Dobhair 19:00, Ref: TBC
Wed, 12 Jul, Venue: St Eunan's, St Eunan's V Urris 19:00, Ref: TBC
Wed, 12 Jul, Venue: Ardara, Ardara V Sean Mac Cumhaill 19:00, Ref: TBC
Wed, 12 Jul, Venue: Naomh Padraig Uisce Chaoin, Naomh Pádraig Muff V Dungloe 19:30, Ref: TBC
LYIT Under 16s Div 2 Quarter Finals
Wed, 12 Jul,
Wed, 12 Jul, Venue: C.L.G. Bun Cranncha, Buncrana V St Naul's 19:00, Ref: TBC
Wed, 12 Jul, Venue: Connolly Park, Malin V Glenswilly 19:00, Ref: TBC
Wed, 12 Jul, Venue: Pairc Na nDunaibh, Downings V Naomh Muire Lower Rosses 19:00, Ref: TBC
Wed, 12 Jul, Venue: Pairc na nGael, Naomh Columba V Glenfin 20:00, Ref: TBC
LYIT Under 14s League Div 1 Quarter Finals
Fri, 14 Jul,
Fri, 14 Jul, Venue: Gaoth Dobhair, Gaoth Dobhair V Four Masters 19:00, Ref: TBC
Fri, 14 Jul, Venue: Connolly Park, Malin V Dungloe 19:00, Ref: TBC
Fri, 14 Jul, Venue: Moyle Park, Milford V Naomh Pádraig Muff 19:00, Ref: TBC
Fri, 14 Jul, Venue: Father Tierney Park, Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon V St Eunan's 19:00, Ref: TBC
LYIT Under 14s Div 2 Quarter Finals
Fri, 14 Jul,
Fri, 14 Jul, Venue: C.L.G. Bun Cranncha, Buncrana V Cloughaneely 19:00, Ref: TBC
Fri, 14 Jul, Venue: Naomh Ultan, Naomh Ultan V Burt 19:00, Ref: TBC
Fri, 14 Jul, Venue: Ardara, Ardara V Termon 19:00, Ref: TBC
Fri, 14 Jul, Venue: Glenfin, Glenfin V Kilcar 19:00, Ref: TBC
A
Thu, 13 Jul,
Thu, 13 Jul, Venue: TBC, Buncrana V St Eunan's 19:00, Ref: TBC
B
Thu, 13 Jul,
Thu, 13 Jul, Venue: TBC, Burt V Setanta 19:45, Ref: TBC
U12 Hurling
Thu, 13 Jul,
Thu, 13 Jul, Venue: Carndonagh, Carndonagh V Gaoth Dobhair 18:00, Ref: TBC
Thu, 13 Jul, Venue: Hibernian Park, Burt V Four Masters 18:00, Ref: TBC
Thu, 13 Jul, Venue: St Eunan's, St Eunan's V Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon 18:30, Ref: TBC
Thu, 13 Jul, Venue: TBC, Buncrana V Setanta 19:00, Ref: TBC
Thu, 13 Jul, Venue: Sean Mac Cumhaill, Sean Mac Cumhaill V Letterkenny Gaels 19:00, Ref: TBC
U16 All County Hurling League
Thu, 13 Jul,
Thu, 13 Jul, Venue: Father Tierney Park, Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon V Dungloe 20:30, Ref: TBC
Sat, 15 Jul,
Sat, 15 Jul, Venue: Four Masters, Four Masters V Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon 19:00, Ref: TBC
