Markievicz Park, Sligo to host Donegal v Galway Qualifier

Donegal will face Galway in Round 4A of the GAA Qualifiers in Markievicz Park, Sligo.

The game is fixed for Saturday, 22nd July and will be live on Sky Sports. It is expected that the throw-in time will be 7 p.m.

Donegal are in Round 4A after wins over Longford and Meath, while Galway lost the Connacht final on Sunday, going down to underdogs Galway.

In the other 4A qualifier, Mayo face Cork.

The winners of the two Round 4A qualifiers will go into a draw to face either Kerry or Roscommon in the All-Ireland quarter-final.

Donegal and Galway have already met in the Championship in Markievicz Park, Sligo in 2009 when Donegal prevailed by a point, 0-14 to 0-13. They would take a similar result on Saturday week.