Sam Moffett clinches championship as Declan Boyle forced out in Sligo

With his sixth victory in as many events, the latest on the FAAC Simply automatic/Sligo Park Hotel Rally, Monaghan’s Sam Moffett (Ford Fiesta WRC) clinched the Triton Showers National Rally Championship in style.

He was helped by the withdrawal of Declan Boyle, who suffered a puncture on Stage 7 and withdrew at the end of the stage. Boyle had been leading at that stage.

Co-driven by Cork’s Karl Atkinson, 27-year old Moffett finished a minute and 35.6 seconds clear of the Skoda Fabia R5 of Derry’s Desi Henry and his Cork co-driver Liam Moynihan. Former triple champion Niall Maguire (Subaru WRC) and his co-driver Enda Sherry were a minute and 22.2 seconds further behind in third.

On the opening stage near Ballintogher Sam Moffett (Fiesta WRC) punched in the best time and led the similar car of Declan Boyle by 3.7 seconds with late entry Josh Moffett in his Fiesta R5 some 8.1 seconds further behind. Reigning Triton champion Roy White (Fiesta WRC) was fourth.

Boyle made adjustments to the set-up of his Fiesta and reaped the rewards by claiming the best times for the other two stages of the opening loop. At the Colooney service park he led Sam Moffett by 9.4 seconds, the latter remarked that his car was unstable on the stages. Meanwhile, his brother Josh retained third – albeit 17.4 seconds further behind. Roy White was untroubled in fourth followed by Derry’s Desi Henry (Skoda Fabia R5) and fellow Ulsterman Jonny Greer (Citroen DS3 R5).

Niall Maguire (Subaru WRC) occupied seventh in a top ten that also featured Martin Cairns (Fiesta WRC), Kenny McKinstry (Subaru) and Brendan Cumiskey (Skoda Fabia R5).

In the Motorsport Safety Group N category, Shane Maguire (Mitsubishi) held a 5.4 second advantage over title rival David Guest, who made tyre choice that was far too brave and paid the consequences with an overshoot.

The second loop of three stages brought a significant change to the top ten.

Boyle was lucky not to have lost more time at a right hand junction when he slid wide and clouted a bank, yet, he only dropped a few seconds and still led Moffett by seven seconds. Greer retired when he slid his Citroen DS3 R5 off the road.

Quickest on S.S. 5 Boyle extended his advantage to 9.2 seconds but his rally ended on the next stage when he punctured, although he finished the stage, he withdrew at the stage finish as he had lost over three minutes.

At the final service Sam Moffett held a significant advantage, he was a minute and 12.3 seconds clear of new second placed driver Desi Henry and he was able to hold the lead to the end.

TOP TEN

1. S. Moffett/K. Atkinson (Ford Fiesta WRC) 1h. 07m. 55.7s.

2. D. Henry/L. Moynihan (Skoda Fabia R5) 1h. 09m. 31.3s.

3. N. Maguire/E. Sherry (Subaru WRC) 1h. 10m. 53.5s.

4. J. Moffett/J. Fulton (Ford Fiesta R5) 1h. 11m. 22.3s.

5. R. White/J. O'Brien (Ford Fiesta WRC) 1h. 11m. 38.6s.

6. B. Cumiskey/R. O'Kane (Skoda Fabia R5) 1h. 12m. 22.4s.

7. K. McKinstry/K. Hull (Subaru WRC) 1h. 12m. 51.5s.

8. M. Cairns/A. Purcell (Ford Fiesta WRC) 1h. 13m. 08.4s.

9. S. Maguire/D. Kelly (Mitsubishi EvoIX) 1h. 13m. 28.7s.

10. N. Devine/C. Henderson (Mitsubishi EvoIX) 1h. 14m. 17.9s.