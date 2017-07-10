Donegal answered some questions with win against Meath - Ryan McHugh

Donegal's Ryan McHugh was very happy with the result and also that Donegal had put some things right with the win over Meath.

“There were a lot of questions asked of this Donegal team before the game, and we didn't answer them all, but we've answered a few today.”

“Our confidence is up, but it's still not where we want to be.

“We want to be playing in Croke Park and that's the target. It's not going to be easy and we'll see who we get in the draw on Monday morning and we'll look forward to that,” said McHugh.

“From a personal point of view, I haven't been that happy with my performances since the start of the year.

“I wanted to make it right, but it's not about individual performances. It's about the team performance.

“If I'm playing better or anyone is playing better, then that's good for the team, and thankfully a lot of us had good performances there today," he said.

As for the game the Kilcar man was just happy that they had got the result.

“I'm delighted. First and foremost, we came up here to win the match and thankfully we did that. It wasn't easy out there and we had to show huge guts and determination to get over the line.

“We knew coming up that it was going to be tight. Meath are a great footballing team with great tradition.

“They've had great performances here, and we knew it wouldn't be easy in their back garden and thankfully we just got over the line," he said.

McHugh felt it was a great occasion with a big crowd and good conditions.

“It was a great day for football and that's what you want to be playing in. I think the spectators got a great game out there from both teams.

“Meath can hold their heads high. They really put in a great performance there today and ran us right to the end.

“It was extremely tough (conditions), but that's what we train for all year. You put it in on the pitch in December and January for days like this, and I think our fitness showed at the end.”

Asked how many goals he had now scored for Donegal, he said he didn't know. “I suppose you have to put yourself in the position to get them, but I can't take all the credit. It was a great move.

“(Martin) McElhinney showed great composure to pass it on and Eoghan 'Ban' (Gallagher) gave it across.

“It was a great team goal, but we were extremely disappointed to concede one straight after. I think that's a mortal sin in Gaelic football.

“You're told from 10/12 years of age that once you score a goal, you don't concede one straight after.

“We did that today, but I think we showed good guts and determination to recover after that and get the win.”

Asked about Patrick McBrearty's display and his winning point, McHugh said: “Paddy's a phenomenal footballer and he's been doing that for Donegal and Kilcar for a number of years. I've seen him do it at every age level.

“I was half thinking about going for it myself, but then I saw Paddy, and he's the scorer in the team, so you're going to take the better option.

“It felt like an age for the ball to drop, and you were just praying that it would go over the bar, and thankfully it did," said McHugh.