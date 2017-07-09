St. Eunan's go joint top of Division One with easy win over Bundoran

A good second half display was enough for St. Eunan's to cruise to an easy win over Bundoran in the only game in Division One of the All County League.



St. Eunan's 3-8

Bundoran 0-3



The first half was very low scoring with St. Eunan's leading at the break, 1-2 to 0-1. Conor Gibbons got the St. Eunan's goal while he and Niall O'Donnell added points.

However, in the second half, St. Eunan's pulled away with some easy with further goals from Niall O'Donnell and Sean McVeigh.

Conor Gibbons continued to keep the scoreboard operator busy with points while Kevin Kealy and Michael Miller also got on the scoreboard.

It was a disappointing display for Bundoran for whom county panellists Paul and Jamie Brennan were playing, Paul playing the entire game and Jamie coming on as a substitute.

The win pushes St. Eunan's level with Kilcar at the top of the Division One table although the Letterkenny side have played two extra games.

Scorers - St. Eunan's: Conor Gibbons 1-3; Niall O'Donnell 1-2; SeanMcVeigh 1-0; Kevin Kealy, Michael Miller and Kevin Rafferty 0-1 each.

Bundoran: Tommy Hourihane, Cian McEniff, Jamie Brennan (free) 0-1 each.