Termon have good win over Buncrana at the Burn Road

Termon defeated Buncrana in a well- contested affair at a wet Burn Road.

Termon 2-12

Buncrana 2-5



The visitors got off to a perfect start when a speculative lob from Darach O’Connor ended up in the home side’s net.

But points from the accurate Enda McCormack and two from Daire McDaid levelled matters before big John Campbell extended Buncrana’s lead by two points.

Veteran Johnny McCafferty and O’Connor exchanged points before Anthony McGrenra fed McDaid for a Termon goal.

Odhran Doherty cut the defecit for Buncrana before Daire McDaid (0-2) left the home side leading by 1-8 to 1-4

On the resumption, Kevin Campbell pointed for Buncrana before McCormack and Kealan McDaid replied for Termon.

McDaid also found the net but Buncrana hit back with a goal of their own from John Campbell.

But Daire McDaid hit the clinching points for Termon

Termon scorers: Daire McDaid 1-6, Kealan McDaid 1-1, Enda McCormack 0-3, Johnny McCafferty 0-2,

Buncrana scorers: John Campbell 1-2, Darach O’Connor 1-1 Kevin Campbell 0-1 Odhran Doherty 0-1.