Winning return for Naomh Brid back in Trummon against Naomh Ultan

Naomh Brid, thanks to a late Clint Walsh point, took the points in their clash with Naomh Ultan.



Naomh Brid 1-8

Naomh Ultan 1-7



Back on their home pitch at Trummon after development work was carried out, Naomh Brid made it a winning return.

When Jordan Watters goaled for Naomh Ultan with time almost up, it looked as if the points were going to be shared, but corner back Michael Gallagher came forward to set up Clint Walsh to pop over what proved to be the winner.

The home side were three points up at the break, 1-5 to 0-5, thanks to a goal from midfielder Paul McGrory four minutes from the break.

But Naomh Ultan fought back in the second half and there was very little between the sides until the dramatic final flourish.



NAOMH BRID: P McDaid; M Gallagher, P Gormley, C Rooney; E McGarrigle, C Walsh (0-1), R Gallagher (0-1); T Gallagher, P McGrory (1-1); J Timoney, C Gallagher, P Rooney (0-1); O Harron (0-1), D Brogan (0-2), C McGrory. Sub., H Duignan (0-1).



NAOMH ULTAN: D McGlynn; C Shovlin, J Cassidy, J Knight; D Gallagher, D Gallier (0-2), J Alvey; A Duddy, S McWhinnie; J Watters (1-0), C Kennedy (0-3), A Lyons (0-2); A Kyles, J Byrne, D Murrin.