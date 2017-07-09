Ardara put a dent in Naomh Columba's promotion hopes and put themselves back in the race

Ardara got back to winning ways when they had five points to spare over neighbours, Naomh Columba, in Pearse Park, Ardara.

Ardara 1-12

Naomh Columba 1-7



The win also puts Ardara's promotion hopes back on track after two recent defeats. Naomh Columba, who are second in the table, had been on a roll, but now have to travel to Ballyshannon next week to take on leaders, Aodh Ruadh.

Ardara were in control after the first when they led 1-7 to 1-2 at the break, thanks to a good response as Naomh Columba took an early lead thanks to a goal from Kevin McNern.

Points from Gareth Concarr, CJ Molloy and Brendan McNelis had Ardara back in the contest and Nicholas Maguire added another.

They added to this with further points from Brendan McNelis and John Ross Molloy before John Ross released veteran Peter McHugh to slide home the Ardara goal just before the break.

Indeed, Ardara could have had a second goal, Tomás Boyle denied by Pauric O'Donnell in the Glen goal.

Naomh Columba opened the scoring after the restart through a Cunningham free. Molloy, again being as nuisance inside, won another free for Concarr to reinstate that previous five-point lead.

On 42 minutes, Ardara were able to spring the returning Conor Classon into the mix. The ex-county man had been residing Stateside and his return will, in the coming weeks, provide Adrian Brennan with a massive lift.

Tomás Boyle and and Molloy added further points for Ardara before Cunningham stroked another Glen point over, again from a placed ball. On 48 minutes, Cunningham whittled Ardara's lead down to five, again from a free, but this time electing to kick from the hands.

Lorcan O'Donnell became the eighth contributor for Ardara when he skipped inside and arced over. Cunningham, Naomh Columba's only real scoring outlet, belted over his fifth point of the contest as mattered entered the final five minutes.

A soft free awarded by Pat Walsh resulted in Cunningham shaving another point off the lead in what was now a four-point game. But any lingering hopes Naomh Columba had of salvaging something here evaporated when they lost Ryan McNern for his part in a mini schmozzle that broke out near the visiting goal.

With matters well into the red, Concarr eased concerns as he eased another over the crossbar, his fourth of the game.



ARDARA: Cathal Gallagher; Oisin O'Donnell, Brian Whyte, Danny Walsh; Nicholas Maguire (0-1), John Ross Molloy (0-1), Kieran Breslin; Brendan McNelis (0-2), Conall Boomer; Peter McHugh (1-0), Brendan Boyle, Gareth Concarr (0-4,4f); CJ Molloy (0-2,1f), Tomas Boyle (0-1), Lorcan O'Donnell (0-1). Subs., Conor Classon for C Boomer (42), Paul Watters for P McHugh (48), Jimmy O'Connell for T Boyle (55), Johnny Herron for B Boyle (57), Kelvin Slowey for N Maguire (60+1).



NAOMH COLUMBA: Pauric O'Donnell; Ciaran McBrearty, Michael Maguire, Philip Doherty; Pauric Ward, Barry Carr, Stephen Jones; Paddy Byrne, Pauric Cunningham (0-6,5f); Kevn McNern (1-0), Declan Maguire (0-1), Martin Cunningham; Ryan McNern, Philip McNern, Gavin McGinley. Sub., Conor Carr for S Jones (ht).



REFEREE: Pat Walsh (Bundoran).