Letterkenny Gaels put themselves in good position in Group with win over Na Rossa

With a graveyard Mass scheduled to be held in the Na Rossa parish on Sunday afternoon the decision was made to play the second game of the Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Junior A Championship at Páirc na nGael with an 11am throw on Sunday morning.

Letterkenny Gaels 0-13

Na Rossa 1-07

Letterkenny Gaels dominated the first half but the scoreboard didn't match the play with only five points registered from the hosts while Na Rossa scored two.

Na Rossa started the second half brightly with a goal in the first minute which brought the sides level. The Dooey men opened out a three point lead over the next three minutes before Shay Doherty for the Glebe men scored the next five points unanswered.

Na Rossa brought the game level again just before full time but the Gaels pulled away with scores from Shay Doherty, Séan Mc Donagh and Cormac Cannon.

The result leaves Letterkenny Gaels on three points in Group B of the Michael Murphy Sports and Leisure Junior Championship while Na Rossa have yet to register.

LETTERKENNY GAELS: J. Carr, A. Stewart, D. Hunter, K. Kilkenny, C. Lynch, B. Diver, J. Doran, P.Doherty, B.O'Brien(0-2), C.Browne, R.Quinn, S.Doherty(0-8,4f), C.Cannon(0-1), C. Mc Brearty(0-1,f) S.McDonagh(0-1). Sub used: C. Ó Dochartaigh for Mc Brearty.



NA ROSSA: Patrick Hanlon; Kevin McMonagle, Daniel Martin Melly, Jamie McCready; Darryl Devenney, John McDyre (0-1), Keelan Bonner (0-1); Conor McCahill, Donal Trimble; Christian Bonner, John Paul McCready (0-2, 2f), Sean McMonagle; Odhrán Molloy (1-2), John Paul Breslin, Adam McHugh (0-1). Subs: Ryan McGonagle for C.Bonner, Keelin Devenney for K.Bonner.

REFEREE: Val Murray (Aodh Ruadh)