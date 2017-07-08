Donegal Player Ratings from Navan

Mark Anthony McGinley: Did nothing wrong and made a great save from the first shot before the Meath goal. 7



Paddy McGrath: What a display of energy and drive. McGrath covered every blade of grass in Navan, winning frees and setting up some great scores. 8



Neil McGee: A solid display from the Gaoth Dobhair man who never allowed the Meath men inside him. 7



Caolan Ward: His first half display was his best in a Donegal shirt. Made a number of great interceptions. 7.5



Kieran Gillespie: In for his first start of the championship, Gillespie put in a great shift. 7



Eoghan Bán Gallagher: His best display by some way for Donegal in the championship; back to his best at driving forward and asking questions. 7.5



Ryan McHugh: This is what we have to come to expect, McHugh became a leader again and apart from finishing the goal, was the catalyst for many Donegal scores, especially at the business end. 8



Jason McGee: This was another great step on the learning curve for the big midfielder, hitting two points and involved from start to finish. 7.5



Michael Murphy: Not everything went right for him, but he was a real driving force in this win. 7.5



Ciaran Thompson: Took a very big hit early on which seemed to curb his involvement. Was replaced in second half. 6



Frank McGlynn: Started on the '40' but was back in his usual defensive covering role, which he did well and also scored a vital point in second half. 7



Eoin McHugh: Took on a awful lot of responsibility, getting on the ball and took the fight to Meath from start to finish. 7.5



Patrick McBrearty: Hardly put a foot wrong from start to finish. His final point was as good as you will see anywhere. 9



Hugh McFadden: In at full-forward, the supply was diabolical for much of the opening half, but he kept trying. Unlucky to have a goal disallowed and also hit a post. 7



Martin O'Reilly: Tried hard to make an impact, but playing up front doesn't seem to suit him. 6



Martin McElhinney: In for Ciaran Thompson, McElhinney didn't make the same impact as last week but still contributed, especially for the goal. 6.5



Jamie Brennan: Lively whern he came in for the last 20 minutes and was almost in for a goal. 6.5



Karl Lacey and Mark McHugh: Not on long enough to rate.