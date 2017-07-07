Finn Harps take two very valuable points home from Drogheda

Finn Harps got back to winning ways with a very important win against one of the teams close to the bottom of the table in Drogheda.

Drogheda United 0

Finn Harps 2



A goal in either half was enough for Ollie Horgan's men, who put in one of their best performances of the years.

Harps hit the front after just four minutes when they won a free kick just outside the box. Up stepped Eddie Dsane to smash a wonderful shot past a stranded McGuinness in the Drogheda goal.

Thomas Byrne had a chance for Drogheda shortly after but Harps had the better of the openings in the first half with Caolan McAleer twice going close while Dsane also had a chance late in the half which went just over.

McAleer continued to be a thorn in the Drogheda defence in the second half and Harps doubled their lead on 74 minutes. Sean Houston was involved in the build-up, finding Danny Morrissey, who chipped the ball over the Drogheda 'keeper and into the net.

McAller again went close in the closing minutes only to be denied by a finger tip save.

The win could be a major step in Harps' survival in the Premier Division.

DROGHEDA UNITED: Stephen McGuinness, Lloyd Buckley, Kevin Farragher (Ciaran McGuigan 23), Luke Gallagher, Conor Kane, Sean Brennan, Thomas Byrne, Jake Hyland, Ryan McEvoy, Sean Thornton (Jamie Hollywood 80), Ryan Masterson.

FINN HARPS: Ciaran Gallagher, Ethan Boyle, Killian Cantwell, Ciaran Coll, Packie Mailey, Damien McNulty, Sean Houston, Caolan McAleer (Pascal Millien 89), Paddy McCourt (Gareth Harkin 72), Eddie Dsane, Danny Morrissey (Barry Molloy 79).