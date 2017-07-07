Two changes on Donegal team selected to play Meath in Qualifier in Navan

Donegal have made two changes to their team for the clash with Meath in Navan in the Qualifiers on Saturday.

The two changes are in the forward division with Jamie Brennan of Bundoran and Hugh McFadden, Killybegs, named in the starting line-up this time around.

The remainder of the team is the same as that which started against Longford in MacCumhaill Park on Saturday last.

The team is:

Mark Anthony McGinley; Paddy McGrath, Neil McGee, Caolan Ward; Ryan McHugh, Frank McGlynn, Eoghan Bán Gallagher; Jason McGee, Ciaran Thompson; Jamie Brennan, Martin O'Reilly, Eoin McHugh; Patrick McBrearty, Michael Murphy, Hugh McFadden