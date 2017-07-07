Killybegs lose appeals to Ulster over loss of league points against Buncrana and Malin

Killybegs have lost their appeal to the Ulster Council against the awarding of points in recent league games.

Killybegs didn't field for league games against Buncrana and Malin due to the unavailability of their county players, but the league points were awarded to their opponents by the Donegal CCC.

Killybegs appealed the Donegal decision to the Ulster Council, but at the hearing last night, the Ulster Council upheld the Donegal decision.

It is now known if the Killybegs club will take the matter further.

The South Donegal club are currently adrift at the bottom of Division Two and are in danger of relegation to Division Three.