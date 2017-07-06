Lifford and Moville begin Junior Championship campaigns

Naomh Pádraig, Lifford and Moville begin their respective Junior A Championship campaigns as the second round of fixtures in the competition take place this weekend.

Moville had a bye last weekend in Group A of the Junior A Championship and face fellow Inishowen club Urris on Sunday afternoon.

Moville are chasing promotion from Division Three and will be fancied to make it another difficult afternoon for Urris who opened last weekend with a home defeat to Naomh Padraig, Muff.

In the other game in Group A, Naomh Padraig, Muff host Robert Emmets who need to avoid defeat after losing their first game last Sunday against Red Hugh’s.

In Group B, there’s a big game at the Glebe Grounds in Letterkenny where Letterkenny Gaels meet na Rossa (1.30pm.)

Both teams were in action last weekend, but neither managed a victory with the Gaels drawing at Naomh Colmcille and an understrength Na Rossa side losing out to Convoy.

Naomh Pádraig, Lifford have a local derby at home to Naomh Colmcille. This tie is on Tuesday night and throws-in at 8pm.

There are games too in the Junior B Championship while in the Senior C Championship, there are two games on Friday night. In Group A, St. Eunan’s will be hoping to bounce back from their defeat to Glenswilly last weekend by beating Glenfin at home.

In Group B, Naomh Conaill host Naomh Columba.

There’s just one game this weekend in the All County League Division One with St. Eunan’s at home to Bundoran on Sunday afternoon at 3pm.

In Division Two, there are four games on Sunday although the leaders, Aodh Ruadh, have a free weekend. That means there’s a chance for the chasing pack to close the gap. Naomh Columba, in second spot, are away to an Ardara side who have lost two games on the bounce.

Termon are third, and are at home to Buncrana. In the other games, Cloughaneely play Glenfin and Malin make the long journey to play Killybegs.

The action in Division Three starts on Thursday evening with Downings hosting Red Hugh’s at 8pm.