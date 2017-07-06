Irish team selections for Karl and Mia

It's been a most successful and busy week for Tír Chonaill athletes at a variety of venues.

When the selection of the Irish team for the European U23 c/ships in Poland was announced last weekend the inclusion of Karl Griffin in the 4x400m relay squad was received with much jubilation.

UCD student Karl, who has suffered numerous niggling injuries over the past twelve months, has returned to training six weeks ago and on Sunday last ran an excellent 48.16secs/400m for 3rd in the National Under 23 c/ships guaranteeing his selection for the Europeans

Mia McCalmont, a junior cert student in the AVS Donegal Town, also received exciting news last week.Mia, already selected for the U17 schools International, was informed last weekend of selection on the 16 member Irish team for the upcoming European Youth Olympics in Hungary.

The Irish Junior and Under23 c/ships on Saturday last was a happy hunting ground for club athletes.In addition to Karl, Carolan O'Callaghan won a silver medal in the Triple Jump and a delighted Kate McGowan winning the 400m hurdles made it a memorable day.

Sunday

On Sunday it was the turn of Geraldine Stewart,Masters 35 Shot Putt and the club's U14 4x100m relay team of Niamh Mohan, Rachael Gallagher, Aoibhinn McGarrigle to shine.Geraldine, a former National champion and International was in a class of her own in winning the 35+ Cat with a best of 11.40m.

The young U14 quartet were involved in the best and most exciting final of the Athletics Ireland relay c/ships. Only six hundredths of a second separated Tir Chonaill/51.93secs from Leevale AC and Galway City Harriers in 3rd position.

Upcoming week

The club's road running athletes have had numerous successes over the last few weeks. Next Friday evening attention will turn to a 5k in Ardara

Letterkenny's International meet on Friday night will have numerous top world and European athletes in attendance.Kate McGowan is included in the International 400m Hurdles

On Saturday and Sunday 14 club juvenile athletes will contest the All Irelands in Tullamore

The club's annual summer camp kicked off on Monday morning with 70 young athletes in attendance.

The multi-event week-long programme is delivered by club coaches and teachers.

Caolan O'Callaghan silver medal winner at National U23's