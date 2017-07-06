Medal success for Three Rivers club in England

It was a busy weekend for the Three Rivers Shotokan club with members being tested both at home and abroad.

On Thursday night, selected members attended a seminar with JKS England's Matt Price Sensei who put them through their paces as they got ready for their grading at Strabane Shotokan's Dojo under Simon O'Dowd Sensei the following night.

After months of preparation at their home Dojo in Lifford under head Coach Martin McNamee Sensei there was happy faces all around from the participants and parents as they passed with flying colours.

Saturday morning saw the senior members jet off to Worcester, England for the 2nd year in a row to take part in the Central England 21st Open Karate Championship.

Well done to Ciaran Crawford and Emma Dolan who after some fine performances returned home to Ireland with bronze medals.