World class international athletics comes to the county on Friday night

An impressive line up of world class athletes will be aiming to be flying high this Friday night at the Letterkenny International Track & Field meeting.

This is the fifth staging of the event at the Danny McDaid track, Aura Leisure Centre with the first event taking place at 7pm.

The event will feature over 100 athletes from 20 countries competing across a range of 14 track & field events, with many coming in search of a qualifying standard for the World Athletics championships which are due to take place in London in a month's time.

The Men's Mile is set to feature nine sub 4 minute milers in a stacked field.

American college standout Robert Domanic from the University of Mississippi, leads the entry list with a personal best of 3:54 for the mile, set last month in Concord.

He will be joined by fellow Americans Sam Prakel (3:57) and Blake Haney (3:56), both scholarship athletes at the University of Oregon.

2015 NCAA Champion Chad Noelle has the fastest 1500m PB in the field with 3:38.35, and is also a 3:57 miler. Daniel Herrera just last month broke the Mexican record for the mile with a run of 3:56.13, and interestingly the record he took was that of Juan Luis Barrios who won the Letterkenny mile in 2014. Americans Joe Stilin (3:58), Tim Gorman (3:58), and Andrew Colley (3:58), as well as New Zealand’s Julian Oakley (3:57) are also confirmed starters for the iconic 1609m distance.

The Irish challenge will come from Sean Tobin and City of Derry athlete Conor Bradley. Their PB’s are 4:00 and 4:01 respectively, and both will be looking to get under that legendary 4-minute barrier.

A world class line-up is in store for the women's 3000m steeplechase, where the athletes will be coming in search of the qualifying standard of 9:42 for the London World Championships.

Olympians Kerry O’Flaherty (9:42 PB) and Michelle Finn (9:43 PB), will lead the Irish charge.

The Mens 3000m steeplechase is set to be a classic over the barriers as a host of athletes will also be chasing the World championship qualification time of 8:32. Leading the starters list will be double Commonwealth Games finalist, NCAA bronze medallist, and 4 time UK champion Luke Gunn who has a personal best of 8:28.48.

In the field events, two time British indoor and outdoor champion Scott Lincoln is set to take on some of Ireland’s best shot putters.

Donegal will have its own challenger in St. Johnston man John Kelly, who has already broken his Donegal record with a throw of 17.49m this year. The Finn Valley athlete is chasing the European U-23’s, Commonwealth Games and World Student Games standard, and it would be extra special if he managed to get these standards in his own county.

There will be a total of 14 track and field events and it all kicks off at 7pm, culminating with the Men's Mile, taking to the track at 8.45pm.

The Irish challenge in the Women's 400m hurdles will come from Ballymena & Antrim’s Christine McMahon.