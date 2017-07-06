Killybegs' appeal against loss of points in league games to be heard by Ulster Council tonight

Killybegs GAA club's appeal against the awarding of the points in a recent game against Buncrana will be heard by Ulster Council tonight (Thursday).

It is also learned that a subsequent game between Killybegs and Malin (in which the points were awarded to Malin) has also been appealed by Killybegs and will be also heard by Ulster Council tonight.

It is believed that Killybegs did not fulfill the fixtures because of the non availability of their county players for the games.

The decisions are very important to the Killybegs club as they currently are rooted to the bottom of the Division 2 table, two points adrift of Malin with just two wins from their eight games.

TERMON MELEE

Meanwhile, the contents of the referee's report will probably decide if any action will be taken following a melee at the end of the Termon v Aodh Ruadh league game on Sunday last at Burn Road, Termon.

It is learned that the melee lasted several minutes before experienced referee, Jimmy White, restored order and then called time on the game. Aodh Ruadh won the game by 1-9 to 0-6. At the time of going to press, the contents of the referee's report (which had been submitted) were not available.