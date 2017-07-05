Donegal GAA Club Call news

GLEANN FHINNE

Lotto winning numbers for the 27th are 2.4.5.6.7.1.8.3. Patrick O'Conner matched the first 3 numbers and gets €60.00. Jackpot for the 4th of July is €6300.

The U12 boys played St Eunan’s last Friday night in the semi-final of Northern Board Division 1. The game finished level after normal time but unfortunately we lost in extra time by a point.

The U14 boys had a great victory over Cloughaneely on Friday evening in Glenfin. Their next fixture TBC.

The senior ladies beat Realt Rua (Ballyshannon/Bundoran) in the shield on Wednesday evening. Final score Glenfin 2.12 Realt Rua 1.08. Next fixture TBC

Congratulations to Katy Herron Grainne Houston, Karen Guthrie, Yvonne McMonagle and the Donegal team who beat Monaghan in the Ulster Senior ladies final on Sunday in Clones

Minor girls get their season started with an away game to Urris next Thursday the 6th of July at 7.15pm.

The seniors and reserves played Malin away on Sunday. The reserves had a great victory which puts them on top of the league. Malin got the better start and were 2 up before Steven McGlynn got a point for Glenfin. Malin went 2 up again before points from Mark McGinty and Ethan O’Donell had Glenfin level. Glenfin got in their stride then and out score Malin by 1.04 to 02 in the last 15 minutes of the first half to leave the half time score Malin 05, Glenfin 1.07. Glenfin started were they left off with Ethan O’DoNnell adding 4 points to his first half tally of 1.03 to leave Glenfin with the points on a score of Malin 0-8,Glenfin 1-14. Glenfin Team: Liam O’Meara; Shaun McGlynn, Paul McCrudden, Mark Temple, Aodhfin McGlynn, Gareth Martin, Sean Foy, Mark McGinty 0-3, Martin O’Donnell, Shane McGinty, Matthew McGinley 0-1, Tony Carlin, Dean Herron 0-1, Stephen McGlynn 0-2, Ethan O Donnell 1-7. Subs used: Peader Campbell, Paul McGlynn, Shane O’Donnell, Finnian McGlinchey.

The seniors were very unlucky not to get at least a draw but goals in extra time of the first half and on 8th minute of the second half for Malin left the gap too big to close. Malin 2-10, Glenfin 0-14. Glenfin Team: Andrew Walsh, David Carr, John Harkin, Gary Herron 01, Daniel McGlynn, Gavin McDermott 01, Paddy O’Connor 01, Stephen McDermott 02, Hugh Foy, Conor Ward, Jason Morrow 05, Gary Dorrian, Karl McGlynn 01, Paddy Costello, Kevin McGlynn. Subs Used: Owen Donnellan 01, Conor McBride 02, Kyle Doherty, Ciaran Foy, Ciaran Brady.

Both teams are away to Cloughaneely next Sunday 9th at 1.30 and 3pm.

Well done to Frank McGlynn and the Donegal senior team who beat Longford on Saturday evening in MacCumhaill Park.

The Airtricity walk is on Saturday the 23rd of September. This is a vital fundraiser for the club so any member planning to walk it (young and old) can help the club by doing so. Cards will be available closer to the date.

Robert Emmett’s

There were no winners in last weeks lotto. Numbers drawn were 6-8-16-25. Next weeks jackpot is €1500.

Our senior team suffered a home defeat against Red Hugh’s in the junior championship going down 1-18 to 1-12.

Sympathy is extended to the Catterson Family, Egltybane on the death of Nuala. May she rest in peace.

Urris

Both teams competed in the first round of the championships for 2017 but no joy for either team. Full time score in Junior A Urris 2-07 Muff 2-10. Reserves beaten in the Junior B by a very strong Pettigo side by 3-16 to 0-10.

This weekend Urris away to Moville in Junior A championship and reserves away to Letterkenny Gaels.

Club Iorras June winners: €50 Sean Mc Daid, Shandrum. €30 Sally & Andy Campbell, Dunaff. €20 Mary & Patsy Devlin, Annaugh.

Match ‘n’ Win: June 29th: No jackpot winner....numbers drawn: 4,13,21 & 23. €15 winners: Eddie Bradley, Minahaw. Megan Spratt, New Mills, Letterkenny. Matt Brick, C/o Mc Feeley's Bar. Joe Mc Carron, Roxtown. Caoimhe, Kealan & Aoife, Mc Feeley's Bar. Jackpot next week €3,540.

Our U12 girls had hard luck in Burt last week losing out by one point in the final. The girls were 2 points down at half-time and 7 down in the second half but drew back level with 2 mins to go Only to lose out in the end by 3-4 to 3-0.

Kellogg’s Cul Camp: Good Luck to all the boys & Girls and all coaches at this weeks Cul Camp in Straid.

Bingo every Thursday night in St Mary's Hall, Clonmany at 9.00pm.

Malin

The club would like to congratulate Aoife McColgan on winning the ladies Ulster Final with Donegal Senior ladies against Monaghan last Sunday, she also celebrated her 18th birthday.

Allsports.com All County League Division 2 Fixture: Sunday 9th Of July Killybegs V Malin in Eamon Byrne Memorial Park in Killybegs at 3:00pm

The seniors recent good form continued with a two point win over Glenfin on a scoreline of Malin 2-10 Glenfin 0-14 with Seamus Doherty and Christopher McLaughlin getting the key goals. They are now unbeaten in three games and with matches in hand on the teams above them they hope to keep the good run going next week against Killybegs. The reserves lost against Glenfin on a scoreline of Malin 0-08 to 1-14. The reserves also drew with St.Mary’s Faughanvale last Wednesday in the Philadelphia Cup.

This year’s summer camp will take place in Connolly Park from Monday 17th, 21st of July from 10:00am-2:30pm.. Anyone that hasn’t received a form or who would like one contact Maria on 0977763679.

The Lotto jackpot of €1200 was won this week by Vincent McColgan, Carrowmore, Malin with numbers 3-1-6-2-7-4-5. Next week’s jackpot is €500.

The Under 8 finals days were held in Malin last Saturday with 24 teams playing representing 10 clubs

The under 10’s travelled to MacCumhaill Park last Saturday to watch the Donegal Longford game, they have their finals day next Saturday in Carndonagh.

The under 12 boys beat Naomh Padraig Muff in the Gerry O’Neill (15-a-side) cup last Tuesday - they are playing in the county finals next Saturday where 8 teams will be contesting.

The under 14’s are playing in the Joe McGeady A final next Sunday. The club would like to wish Liam O’Neill, all his management team and all the players the best of luck in this final and encourage as much support as possible on the day.

Tir Chonaill Gaels

Match Results - Division 1 League, TCG Seniors 1-13 vs Fulham Irish 1-12; Division 3 League, TCG Juniors 3-10 vs Brother Pearses 0-6

Fixture News: Potential Conway Cup Final, TCG Seniors or Parnells vs KKG or Round Towers, Thursday 13th July at 7.15pm in Ruislip

This year’s Charity Day hosted by Tiny Vaughan and the London Irish Vintage Club will be held at Tir Chonaill Gaels on Sunday 16th July 2017. Come down for a great day’s entertainment with a large outdoor screen also available showing the Ulster Senior Football Final.

We will host a reunion on Saturday 28th October for the teams from the early 90’s era. The 1992 Championship winning team will be honoured on what will be the 25th anniversary of that victory. This is an open invite and it will be great to see as many old and new faces as possible.

Club Lotto : Result from Thursday 29th June 2017, 4, 14, 21, 24. No winner of the Jackpot. Next draw 6th July 2017 - Jackpot £3,225.

Sympathy: The Club would like to offer its sincere sympathy to Paul Redmond on the death of his father, Michael, in Dublin. Sympathy is also extended to Paul's wife, Lisa, and their children, Aisling, Ciara and Conor as well as to the all the Redmond family in Dublin. RIP.

Well done to Conor Redmond and Conal Vaughan who were part of the London U18 Team who beat Hertfordshire at Glen Rovers new ground in Watford on Saturday.

Upcoming Dates

All-Britain Competition - Thursday 6th - Sunday 9th July - Greenford. All welcome to come along and enjoy an excellent four days of youth sport.

BUNCRANA

Club Lotto: The lotto numbers were: 12, 16, 27 & 32. There was no jackpot winner. The next Jackpot is €1,775

Kellogg's GAA Cúl Camp - Buncrana GAA from 24th to 28th July from 10am to 2.30pm daily

Summer Camps - U6 Camp: From 14th to 18th August from 10am to 2pm daily

U8, 10 & 12 Camp: From 21st to 25th August from 10am to 2pm daily

CILL CHARTHA

Well done to our Under 12s who won the Division 2 Divisional Final against Naomh Brid on Sunday 3-12 to 2-12 in what was a brilliant game of football by both sides, our Minors had a good win over Naomh Padraig, Muff later on Sunday evening to advance to the Division One semi-finals.

Well done to Donegal Seniors who overcame Longford on Saturday evening they face Meath next in Navan, best of luck to Ryan, Eoin, Mark, Paddy and the lads.

Well done to Donegal ladies on winning the Ulster Senior title against Monaghan on Sunday, our ladies team face Downings in the League on Monday at 8pm.

This year’s Cúl Camp takes place in Towney from 17-21 July contact Michael Molloy at 087-2066513 for info or visit our website.

Club Lotto: There was no winner of the Club Lotto Jackpot so next week’s Jackpot is €2,700 this week’s numbers were: 5, 15, 22 and 28 winners were: €50 Cora Diver, An Glasan €30 David Cassidy, Bruckless €20 Con Haughey, Kilbeg and Mart T Byrne, Churchtown.

Bingo Jackpot now €10,000: There was no winner of the Jackpot so it’s now hit €10,000 on 45 numbers; Club Bingo is on in The Parish Hall on Sunday nights at 8:30pm. This week’s winners were: €150 Margaret O’Reilly €140 Arlene Cunnea €80 Mary Carrick €70 Irene Wilson, Nora Byrne, Anna Scott, Mary Gazely, Martina O’Donnell and Ann Byrne.

Red Hugh’s

Club Lotto & 100 Club Results 29/06/17. The numbers drawn 6,4,7,1,5,8,3,2. The winning sequence was 6,4,7 Alice Doherty The Garrison €50. Next week’s jackpot is €2,750. This week’s 100 Club winner was No.17 Emma J Buchannan Dromore €100.

The seniors had a good win in the Junior A Championship on Sunday against local rivals Robert Emmett's. The boys were in front for the whole of the game with Emmett's closing the gap numerous times but Red Hugh’s always responded when they needed scores running out 1-18 to 1:12 winners. This was a solid win on which the boys will be hopeful to build on.

The reserves also had brilliant win in the Junior B Championship beating Newtown at home. The boy’s battled hard after being 4 points down at half time to end up 2:08 to 1:9 winners.

Our Under 8's had a great day’s football up in MacCumhaill Park. Everyone played brilliant in super dry conditions. These young players are improving every week with some exceptional scores and build up play. We had 26 players togged out with everyone getting lots of game time. We played MacCumhaill’s, Glenfin and Robert Emmets.

AN CLOCHAN LIATH

B'iad 2, 4, 11 agus 23 a huimhireacha a lotto a tarraingíodh ag deireadh na seachtaine agus níor baineadh póta óir an lotto. Beidh €3200 sa phóta óir don seachtain seo. Bhain na daoine seo leanas €20 an ceann: Gerard and Joanne Breaking - Cronashallog, Caitlin Boyle Doherty - Cranagougie, Mary McGee - Glenties, Marty T Boyle - Burtonport, Mark Molloy - Crucknagerragh.

Club 200 - €1000 - Liam MacSuibhne - Clughwally; €500 - Jimmy O'Donnell (Greaves) St. Crones Tce; €300 - Jim O'Donnell - Milltown; €100 - Brendan Boyle - Carnmore Road; €100 - Moya Greene - Gweedore Rd.

The club hosted an evening of Scor in the clubhouse on Friday to celebrate Catriona Solan reaching the All Ireland final earlier this year. Many thanks to guest acts from other clubs and acts from our own club who participated. Many thanks to all who helped on the night and those who attended.

GAEIL FHANADA

Lotto Results: Numbers: 1, 3, 4, 18, 20. No Jackpot winner! €100 Winner: Mary Barrett, Drumbern, Milford. Next week's Jackpot: €2,650.

Northern U12 Division 2 Final - Gaeil Fhánada 0-14, Na Dunaibh 0-5. Played in wet and windy conditions in Glenswilly on Saturday afternoon, the Fanad boys played against a strong breeze in the first half. Downings led by a point at half-time, but with the wind at their backs the boys pushed on and with joint captain Callum McAteer and Aaron Mc Laughlin taking control in the middle of the park with both of them kicking a fine point each to put us a point up and they went on to win well. Team and scorers: Brian Gallagher Caolan McElwaine, Shaun Carr, Jamie Mc Ateer 0.01, Ciaran Sweeney, Callum McAteer 0.01, Aaron Mc Laughlin 0.01, Charlie McAteer, Darragh O Doherty, Keelan Gibbons 0.01, James Mc Ateer 0.09. Subs used: Declan Brougham 0.01, Cain Friel, Cormac Sweeney, Eoghan Logue, Shaun Mc Devitt, JP Gallagher. Not used: Shane Carr, Ciaran Mc Elwaine, Dean Friel.

Best wishes from all at the club we would like to send our best wishes to senior team player Aiden Heraghty who underwent knee surgery recently. Aiden should be back in time for pre season 2018 all going well!

Want to be a Coach? The club are looking to organising coaching classes for anyone who wants to get involved in underage coaching over the next few years but may feel they don't have the experience needed. All are welcome as the more numbers the better. Could anyone interested in learning about coaching contact Shaun @0876263415

Gaeil Fhánada's Cúl Camp takes place from the 31st July - 4th of August for boys and girls aged 6 to 13. Contact Fiona Shiels on 0851555645 for more information.

CLOICH CHEANN FHAOLA

Reminder of the KM Tyres/Benefit dance, this Friday evening, July 7th, in Óstan Loch Áltan from 9:30 pm with music by John Cannon! Admission of €10 can be paid on the night for those who did not get a ticket. The response from the public has been unbelievable and we hope to see a large crowd there on Friday night in support of the cause! The response on the go-fund- me page has also been incredible! There is still time to donate online at the following link for those who can’t attend on Friday night: https://www.gofundme.com/kevin-mulhern-km-tyres-fund

Our seniors and reserves played Ardara at home on Sunday last. The reserves suffered a 1-7|1-17 defeat. The seniors recorded a much needed win, with a final score of 0-12|0-9!

Club Lotto: Numbers drawn Wednesday, June 28th were 6,7,10,16,18,20! No jackpot winner! We had 2 match 5's- congratulations to Rosaleen Feeney, Killult & Bridie Gallagher, Drumfinn who win €50 each! Jackpot for the Wednesday July 5th draw is €3,650! Draw takes place each Wednesday evening at the bingo in Óstan Loch Áltan.

Well done to our U-10's who played against St Nauls at half time in the Donegal v Longford match on Saturday. Great experience for them to play in front of thousands of people.

REALT NA MARA

Bunotto Results 29/6/17: There was no winner of this week’s Bunotto Jackpot. The winning numbers were 2 6 8 9 20. The 3 x €50 winners were North West Hospice Sligo Maura Carron Tullan Strand Bundoran Marcus Mulligan Kinlough Co Leitrim. Next weeks Jackpot will be €6050.

There was no Reserve fixture last weekend. Our Seniors travelled to Gweedore and similar to our previous league fixture they led for most of the game before a flurry of late scores in the final quarter saw us defeated 3-12 to 0-13. Next week sees both teams travel to Letterkenny to play St Eunan’s. Good luck to Jamie and Paul and the Donegal squad in their Qualifier against Meath in Navan on Saturday.

Our U8s travelled to Dunkineely on Saturday last and despite the poor weather conditions enjoyed a great day’s football. We thank the Naomh Ultan club for the hospitality shown to our children on the day.

Ladies: The U12s train on Friday at 3pm and will finish the current season with a home Blitz scheduled for July 22nd.The U14s are still awaiting confirmation about their Co semi-final. The U16s play their first league match on Tuesday week away to St Naul’s.

The club will host an exciting Family Fun Day on August 6th when Gaelic Park plays host to an Its a Knockout where teams will compete against each on a Crazy Obstacle Course.All Teams will be sponsored by local businesses.Admission will be €5 or €20 for a Family of 5.There will also be Facepainting BBQ Icecreams and Fun Stalls available for what is guaranteed to be a great days entertainment for all the family.

The Kelloggs CulCamp will take place this year in Gaelic Park Bundoran from Monday July 24th to Friday 28th.

AODH RUADH

Aodh Ruadh chalked up an impressive 0-6 to 1-9 away victory in one of the toughest venues in the county on Sunday as they got the better Termon on home turf. The seniors have no fixture for the coming weekend, but return to action the week following with a top of the table clash against Naomh Columba in Fr Tierney Park.

Congratulations to Peter Boyle, Eamonn McGrath and the Donegal seniors on their All-Ireland qualifier win against Longford last Saturday and best of luck against Meath this coming weekend.

The under 16s lost out against Naomh Muire in the division 2 third place play-off on Friday evening.

The U-12s had a great battle with Ardara in Divisional Shield final on Saturday, winning out after extra-time 3-14 to 6-3 with captain Robbie Murphy presented with the Shield by referee Declan O'Callaghan.

This was a game which saw the under 12 team mature in front of our eyes. Battle hardened from a number of tough games this season there was a resilience and hunger which proved the difference between this game and others where we had fallen away. Jack Gallagher stood out for his tireless work up front while Eoghan Kelly was the pick of the defenders on the day. The win sees us qualify for County Finals Day which will be held on Saturday 8th or 15th July.

The under 10s played Enniskillen Gaels and Erne Gaels on Saturday. Next Wednesday 12th July we are travelling to Sligo to take part in a blitz Saint John's. The following Saturday 15th July we will be hosting our annual Mick Shannon under 10 tournament with Ardara, Grange and Derrygonnelly all attending and bringing three teams.

Ladies: Our annual duck race for the underage girls football will take place this Friday at 6pm sharp.

The under 16s host Grange for a challenge this Thursday at 7pm.

Hurling: Aodh Ruadh under 12s opened their league campaign on Thursday last in Father Tierney Park against Buncrana, losing 5-4 to 1-4 scoreline. They are away to Gaoth Dobhair this Thursday.

Our under 14s headed off to Loughrea on Saturday morning to take part in a tournament. They were in a group with three Galway teams; Sarsfields, Killimordaly and Michael Cusack's and New York.

The 26th annual Aodh Ruadh Summer Camp started Monday, 3rd July and will continue until Friday, 14th July.

There was no winner of last week's Aodh Ruadh Lotto jackpot of €3,500. The winning numbers drawn were 3, 5, 7, 8, 9 and 11. In the lucky dip €20 went to Caroline Finnerty, Parkhill; Ita Doherty, Cluain Barron; Eilish McNeely, The Limit; Cian Dolan; and Cathal Kearney, Cavan. Next draw is in Dorrian's Hotel with a jackpot of €3,600 on Sunday at 8.30pm. The lotto team for McCosker’s Centra on Saturday is: LADIES.

ST. MICHAEL’S

A family fun day will take place at the Bridge Sat July 15th .More details later.

Good luck to the St. Michael’s players and the entire Donegal team and management in their qualifier against Meath in Pairc Tailteann in Navan on Saturday evening. The throw in is at 6pm.

Cul Camp takes place at the Bridge Dunfanaghy from Monday July 31th to Friday 4th August for boys and girls aged from, 6 to 13 years.

Hard luck to the Under 12 St Michaels team who took part in the final against Glenswilly on Saturday morning and they were unfortunate to lose by a point. Thanks to Danny Martin and Martin for their commitment all year and thanks to the parents who supported and brought the boys to the training and games. Next up for the boys is the Under 13 League.

U-10s: St. Michael’s are hosting Fanad Gaels Downings and Letterkenny Gaels 1 at the Bridge on this Saturday the 8th July.

NA CEALLA BEAGA

Kilotto numbers 14,20,25,28. There was no jackpot winner. Next week's jackpot is €1,750 There was no match 3 winner.

There was no winner of the bingo Jackpot. Next weeks bingo jackpot is at €1,500 on 45 no.'s. Bingo every Monday at 9pm in the Foresters Hall.

Cul Camp will take place from the 10th-14th July in Fintra.

Fixture: Sunday, 9th July, Ladies Championship away to Kilcar at 11.00am

Seniors League home to Malin at 3.00pm

Well done to our under 16 boys who won the Divisional League Final on Friday against a strong Ardara team.

NAOMH CONAILL

There was no winner of this week Gaa Lotto; the numbers drawn out were 2-13-26-27 and the 2x€50 went to Ellie & Anthony Doherty, Rosbeg and Grace Mc Geehan, Buyoughter Doochary. Next week’s Jackpot will be €10,000.

SuperValu in Ballybofey have given a box for Naomh Conaill GAA club. They are sponsoring first touch balls and through the initiative, SuperValu customers will receive ‘#BehindTheBall’ tokens, which they can then use to allocate to our local GAA club at the in-store collection points.

Naomh Conaill Ladies are having a draw which will take place on 20th July. Lines €2 or 3 for €5 available from any player. Your support would be very much appreciated.

Fixtures Fri 7th July Naomh Conaill Senior C Championship V Naomh Columba, Sat 15th July 3rd Team Gleann Fhinne V Naomh Conaill, Sun 16th July Division 1 Sen & Res Naomh Conaill V Glenswilly

NAOMH BRID

Naomh Brid are holding their annual golf classic on Friday 7th July at Donegal Golf Club, Murvagh. Hole in one prize followed by a presentation in the clubhouse. To reserve tee times contact Donegal Golf Club 074 97 34054, Declan Gallagher 0872662340, Martin Quinn 0872622136. Surprise format. Time sheet in operation. Teams of 4 €120.

Naomh Brid fun footballer academy continues to run on a Saturday morning at Pairc Naomh Brid in Trummon from 10.30 to 11.30. For children aged 4-7.

The Naomh Brid cul camp will run this year from 24 july to 28 july at Pairc Naomh Brid trummon. Booking at www. Kelloggsculcamp.gaa.ie.

The U12’s were defeated in their divisional final on Sunday afternoon in Towney. It was a thriller from start to finish with the score finishing Kilcar 3-13 to Naomh Brid 2-12. Credit must go to the management team for having them trained up so well and would like to thank Elaine Rooney O Loughlin for the meal in the Salmon Inn. Team: Jamie Anderson; Cale Breslin, Tagdh Mc Garrigle, Mickey Harron 0-1, Donal Gallagher 0-1, Patrick Gormley, Aaron Mc Grory 0-2, Liam Given 0-1, Callum Mc Cafferty, Declan Maguire 0-4, Eoin Gallagher 0-2, Adam Lyons 1-1, Oisin Brogan, Troy Hanney 1-0, Callum Doherty Kennedy, Eoin Mullaney, Corey O Hart, Dylan Mc Grory, Adrian O Brien.

Naomh Brid/ Pettigo exited the U21 Championship in Convoy last Wednesday evening losing 2-11 to 1-9 against Convoy.

There was no overall winner of this week ‘s lotto draw. The jackpot now stands at € 4,650. The numbers drawn were 2,6, 10, 16, 21. The €25 winners were Cara Tracey, Jude Mc Groarty, Gerry Ward, Peggys Leg. The next draw takes place in the Seven Arches on Monday July 10th.

Letterkenny Gaels

The Junior Championship took centre stage last weekend with the Junior B's recording a good win over Naomh Padraig Uisce Chaoin and the Junior A's sharing the spoils with Naomh Colmcille. This weekend the action continues at Páirc na nGael where we welcome Pettigo and Na Rossa for the respective Championships. All support welcome. Throw in times to be confirmed. See Facebook for details.

Congratulations to Oisin Cannon and the Donegal Senior Ladies Football Team on their Ulster Final victory over Monaghan at the weekend.

This summer at Letterkenny Gaels we have three exciting weeks of GAA fun which includes Hurling, Cúl Camp & Camogie at Páirc na nGael, Glebe, Letterkenny. See Facebook for more information.

The Seamus De Faoite Summer School will be running from 17th-21st of July. This Ulster GAA Irish language course is free to Club members and anyone interested can get more information on the Club Facebook page.

The U-12 hurlers defeated Four Masters on Thursday evening and the lads welcome Setanta this week. U-12 Hurling training is on Tuesday evenings at 6.30pm.

There was great excitement at the Glebe last Friday evening as the U-8 & U-10 Camogie girls hosted their first All County Blitz of the year. Four Masters, Burt and Na Magha (Derry) were the visiting teams. Camogie Training for U-8, U-10 & U-12 continues every Friday evening at the pitch from 6-7pm. U-12, U-14 & U-16 training continues at the pitch every Monday evening from 6-7.30pm. New players always welcome.

Bingo continues every Monday in Arena 7. The Jackpot this week is €4700. Lines are €40 and Houses are €130. Doors from 8pm. Eyes down 9pm. All welcome.

St. Eunan's

The Seniors and Reserves had mixed fortunes in Glenties last Sunday v N. Conaill. The Seniors were beaten in a high scoring game while the Reserves had a big win. Both teams host Bundoran this Sunday with the Reserve game throwing in at 1:30pm and the Senior game at 3pm.

The Senior Ladies begin their Championship campaign this Sunday away to Milford at 11am.

The Junior men lost their opening Championship group game in Glenswilly last Friday by the narrowest of margins but gave a good account of themselves. They are at home to Glenfin this Friday evening in their second group game, throw-in at 8pm.

The Senior hurlers are down for a Táin League game on Saturday afternoon at 4pm at home v Clonduff. They then travel to Omagh on Monday evening for another Táin League game.

The Minor boys footballers were beaten by N. Columba on Monday night in their Co. League quarter-final.

The Minor hurlers meet Dungloe at home this Thursday evening (6th) at 7:45pm in their Co. A semi-final.

The Minor girls footballers won their opening game on Tuesday night against St. Naul’s.

The U16 boys footballers are at home to Urris next Wednesday (12th) in their Co. League q-final.

The U16 girls first game is the following night away to Aodh Ruadh, Ballyshannon.

The U14 boys footballers take on Gaoth Dobhair in the Northern League Final on Friday night (7th) at 8pm in Glenswilly.

The U12 hurlers are at home this Thursday evening against Burt at 6:30pm. They had a good win over MacCumhaills last week.

The U10 girls footballers had good games last week against N. Padraig, Muff.

The U8 footballers are back in action this week as they travel to Glenfin and they will also play Robert Emmett’s and N. Padraig, Lifford.

Cúl Camps Hurling & Camogie is taking place this week in O’Donnell Park. The Football Camp is on the week beginning July 31st and can be booked online on the Kellogg’s Cúl Camps website.

St. Mary’s, Convoy

Club Lotto 27/6/17. Counties Drawn CE,DY,KE &MN. 5 Matched 2. Margaret Gallen, Raphoe; Aimee McNamee, Manus Harkin, Anne Patton, Convoy; Stephen Doherty, Letterkenny. Next weeks Jackpot is €7050

Congratulations to Kelly, Niamh, Denise and mentor Sabrina and the Donegal Ladies on winning the Ulster Final on Sunday

And well done to Our U-10 girls who played at half-time in Clones

Senior and Reserve men both won this weekend in Championship

The senior ladies are away to Buncrana on Sunday in their first Championship match.

St Mary's Gaelic For Mothers and others are holding a Quiz in Breens Bar This Thursday at 9.30 please come out and Support €5 entry and its table of four. Raffle Prizes on the night thanks to all who donated prizes.

ST NAUL’S

The Kelloggs Cul Camp takes place at St Naul’s 14th and 18th August 2017. Camp open to girls and boys between the ages of 6 and 13 years old. To guarantee your child's place at the camp and early delivery of the kit please book online at the following link: keeloggsculcamps.gaa.ie A Registration Evening will take place in the Clubhouse on Monday 10th July 5.30 -7pm.

Development Draw, Week 8. 6th Prize €200: Christopher Harron (Eamonn Breslin). 5th €200: William O'Hara, Mountcharles. (Patrick Breslin). 4th €200: Martin Meehan, Port, Inver. (Mickey Kerrigan). 3rd €300: Bernard Gallagher, Letterkenny. (Cieran Kelly). 2nd €500: Michael Jim Kenny. (Annmarie Sheerin) 1st €1000: Tina Conaghan, Old Road, Mountcharles. (Michael Conaghan).

Well done to all our winners. Week 9 draw will take place this Friday evening in the Clubhouse at 8.30pm.

Congrats to Eilish Ward and her Donegal teammates on winning the Ulster Senior Ladies Football Championship on Sunday in Clones.