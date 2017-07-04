Gold on the double for Rosses AC at Masters Track and Field in Tullamore

The AAI Irish Masters Track & Field Championships took place in Tullamore at the weekend. The Club had two members in action at the Irish Masters in Tullamore at the weekend - Joe Joyce competing in the M75, and Aidan Gillespie in the M45.

Joe produced the first gold medal of the day for the club in the weight for distance with a fine throw of 6.86m to earn himself the Irish title. He later followed up with a gold medal in the shot, with a throw of 7.76m and later in the day picked up two silver All Ireland medals in the Javelin 13.29m and discus 18.88m.

Aidan Gillespie also had a busy day and came away with four All Ireland medals and a National Record. Aidan broke 6m in the long jump to take the title, and also win gold in the High jump and 110m Hurdles where he set a new National record of 17.29sec. He also picked up a bronze in the shot with a throw of 10.25m.

On the local scene, Friday evening saw a number of club members supporting the Dunlewey 5k where Patrick Trimble continues to show good improvements to finish second overall. Saturday morning and it was in to Gartan for the 247 club hosted Sprint and Full Triathlons. Michael Logue and Gavin Ward completed the Sprint course while Brendan McBride had a strong showing in the full event.

Owen Coyle continues to break new ground and hit another new pb on park run in Dungloe with a 20.44 - super stuff Owen. On Sunday it was out to Inishbofin Island where again a number of club athletes made the oversees journey to support the festival 5k with good performances by Martin and Marie Gallagher and Grace Doohan. Anybody thinking on doing Dublin Marathon and not signed up yet - now is the time as a number of people missed out last year.

There are a number of Juvenile athletes travelling to Tullamore this weekend for the Juvenile Track and Field championships and we wish them good luck.

Training continues in Dungloe on Monday and Wednesdays at 8:15pm and in Gweedore on Tuesday and Thursday at 7pm - all welcome. Most people are focused on 5k training with local races in Burtonport and Dungloe coming up which will be followed by the Danny McDaid 15k and Donegal half marathon.