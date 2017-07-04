Katie-George Dunlevy takes double gold in Holland

Katie-George Dunlevy and her pilot Eve McCrystal are showing great form in the build-up to the world championships with impressive performances last week in Holland.

The cyclist, whose father, John is a native of Mountcharles, along with her tandem partner, is already building on her gold medal success at the Rio Olympics.

The pair took gold in the time trial at the Netherland World Cup and then on Sunday, took gold once more in the road race at the same competition.

The double gold means that they have taken five gold and one silver in six World Cup races over the last two months!

They were following up on recent successes in Belgium and Italy.

Now all eyes will be focussed on the World Championships taking place in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa at the end of August.