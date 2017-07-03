Donegal-Meath Qualifier tie fixed for Saturday in Navan

The Donegal - Meath All-Ireland qualifier game has been fixed for Saturday evening with a 6 o'clock throw-in.

The game in Pairc Tailteann, Navan, will see Donegal hoping to make the final round of Qualifiers in their quest to get back to where they have been for the last five years - a quarter-final outing in Croke Park.

Donegal struggled to get past Longford on Saturday last and will be seeking much improvement if they are to prevail against a Meath side, who have also struggled after losing their provincial semi-final to Kildare.

Like Donegal, Meath just about got the measure of Sligo on Saturday evening at home in Pairc Tailteann.