Donegal to travel to Navan to take on Meath in Qualifiers

Donegal will have to travel to Pairc Tailteann in Navan for the next round of the Qualifiers as they have drawn Meath away in Round 3.

Clare are at home to Mayo in the other tie of Round 3A.

Donegal last met Meath in the Championship back in 2002 when Donegal won by 1-13 to 0-14 in Croke Park. Their only other championship meeting was in the 1990 All-Ireland semi-final when Meath were winners by 3-9 to 1-7.

So it is one win each.

Donegal were hoping for a home draw but they have avoided Mayo. Meath lost out to Kildare in the Leinster semi-final and just about got over the line against Sligo in Round 2 of the Qualifiers last weekend.