Late Eoghan McGettigan goal gives Naomh Conaill victory over St. Eunan's

Naomh Conaill made it two wins in four days when they followed up their win over Gaoth Dobhair with a 3-12 to 2-10 win over St. Eunan's last night.

The win takes them up to fourth place in the table and from a position where they were looking in trouble, three wins on the trot has them back in contention for league honours.

The win puts a dent in St. Eunan's league hopes, but they remain in second place on 14 points, two points behind Kilcar, but with a game more played.

Gaoth Dobhair are up to third place on 13 points while Naomh Conaill are now on 12 pts.

St. Eunan's led 1-6 to 1-5 at half-time thanks to a goal from John Haran, while Anthony Thompson got the credit for the home side's goal, getting a hand to his brother, Leon's lob .

St. Eunan's went two ahead early in the second half, but a second goal from John O'Malley had Naomh Conaill back in control. But again St. Eunan's came back to hit a second goal from Connall Dunne.

The sides were level but Eoghan McGettigan got in for a third and deciding goal for the winners.