McColgan brothers on fire for Naomh Padraig, Muff

Last year’s Junior A Championship beaten finalists Naomh Padraig, Muff enjoyed a narrow win away to Urris in Group A on Sunday.

Urris . . . 2-7

Naomh Padraig, Muff . . . 2-10

This all-Division Four clash was level at the break, 1-5 to 2-2. But the visitors kicked on in the second half to win by three points.

Urris played well in the first half and a goal from Conor Bradley, along with two points from Charlie Doherty and scores from Michael Grant and Aidan Friel, kept the scoreboard ticking.

Muff hit the net twice in a lively first half through the McColgan brothers, Colm and Brian.

The two players ended the game with 1-3 each as Muff got the scores in the second half that mattered.

Urris scored a second goal when Charlie Doherty converted a penalty, but it wasn’t enough to deny Muff the win.

URRIS: Ciaran Friel; Declan Grant, Ciaran Kelly, James Griffin; Andrew Doherty, James Cooke, Gary Doherty; John McCarron, Patrick Doherty; Conor Bradley, Michael Grant, Ryan Doherty; Luke Devlin, Alan Friel, Charlie Doherty.

NAOMH PADRAIG, MUFF: Martin Duffy; Justin Gallagher, Damien Laird, Mark Doherty; James Curran, Carl Lynch, Eunan Keaveney; Cathal McColgan, Chris O’Donnell; Colm McColgan, Brian McColgan, Aidan Lynch; Enda McColgan, Eunan Mullen, Oisin McCool.