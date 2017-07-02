Michael Sticky Ward on form as Aodh Ruadh get big result in Termon

Table toppers Aodh Ruadh came full strength to the Burn Road and left with full points in this entertaining clash.

Termon 0-6

Aodh Ruadh 1-9

Termon, who won the toss, elected to play against the wind but were on the back foot after Johnny Gethins opened for Aodh Ruadh after five minutes which was cancelled by a 35 metre free by Dara McDaid.

Peter Boyle popped over from all of 50 metres before Enda McCormack had the score of the match from all of 51 metres to put Termon ahead. Then up stepped Michael Sticky Ward to steer Aodh Ruadh forward. Ward was the provider for Darren Drummond and a Shane McGrath goal. Dara McDaid pulled one back for Termon before Ward himself pointed from an acute angle to leave half-time score Termon 0-3 Aodh Ruadh 1-4

The second half commenced with Philip Patton pointing for the Ernesiders before Dara McDaid free cut the deficit for Termon. Enda McCormack added another for Termon before Ballyshannon scored at ease with points from Peter Boyle (free), Philip Patton and Michael Ward, who turned back the clock to turn in a man of the match performance.

This result is a boost to the Ballyshannon club’s promotion hopes after losing last week to Buncrana.

TERMON: Michael Boyle, Nathan McIlwaine, Kevin McDaid, Fionn O’Flynn, Steve McIlwaine, Kevin McIlwaine Shane Doherty, Jimmy Gallagher, James McSharry, Dan Connaghan, Christy Connaghan, John McCafferty, Caolan McDaid, Enda McCormack, Daire McDaid

AODH RUADH: Peter Boyle; Callum O’Halloran, Damien Cleary, Michael Ward; Jason Granaghan, Eamonn McGrath, Johnny Gethins; Darren Drummond, David Dolan; Philip Patton, Michael Ward, Shane McGrath, Seamus Kane Conor Patton.

Referee: Jimmy White (Killybegs).