All square at end of first game in Junior A Championship in Newtown

Old foes Naomh Colmcille and Letterkenny Gaels met on Sunday at a windy Páirc Colmcille in the first round of the Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Junior A Football Championship.



Naomh Colmcille 1-12

Letterkenny Gaels 2-9

The Newtowncunningham men registered the first two points of the game before Letterkenny Gaels man Shay Doherty raised the green flag after a great run from Cormac Cannon.

A super point by McBrearty doubled the Gaels lead, before Cormac Cannon extended it out to three. Both teams traded the next four scores with Cannon and McBrearty on target for the Letterkenny men. The hosts registered the next two points to level scores before Cormac Cannon with his third of the game left the Gaels one up at the break.

Shay Doherty finished off a great move to the back of the net at the start of the 2nd half with Naomh Colmcille responding with their own three pointer before adding three points to take a two point lead. A McBrearty free reduced the deficit to the minimum before a fine long range point extended the Newtown men's lead.

McBrearty scored a fine point from play and a free brought the team level again. A point in injury time looked to have won it for Newtown before a brilliant John Doran point from 45 metres levelled matters for the final time.

NAOMH COLMCILLE : G. McDaid, R. Hegarty (0-1), P. Friel (0-1), A. Devenney, M. Friel, G. Curran, O Hilley, C. Devine, J. Fullerton (0-3), K. Gallagher, R. Mc Erlan, S. Gallagher, W. Lynch (0-2) C. Grant, J. Donaghey (0-3) W. Gillespie (1-1) M. Crossan (0-1)

LETTERKENNY GAELS: S. Graham, K. Kilkenny, D. Hunter, A. Stewart, C. Lynch, Ciaran Cannon, C. Browne, B.O'Brien, L.Doherty, Cormac S. McDonagh, C. Mc Brearty (0-5) S. Doherty(2-0) P. Doherty, Cormac Cannon (0-3), R. Quinn. J. Doran (0-1)

REFEREE : Enda Mc Feely (Convoy)