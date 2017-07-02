Goals make the difference as Gaoth Dobhair pull clear of Bundoran in final quarter

Three goals in the second half proved the difference for Gaoth Dobhair as they took the league points at home to a gritty Bundoran side.



Gaoth Dobhair 3-12

Bundoran 0-13



The goals from Eamonn Collum and two from Michael Roarty had Gaoth Dobhair in control fore the final quarter, but it was not as easy as the final scoreline suggests.

The home side lost Odhran Ferry to a black card in the first half as Bundoran edged the opening 30 minutes and led 0-6 to 0-5 at the break.

Bundoran continued to lead for much of the third quarter with Gaoth Dobhair getting their noses in front for the first time on 45 minutes 0-10 to 0-9.

Then came the first of the goals from Eamonn Collum and from there to the finish, the home side held the upper hand, although Bundoran did cut the lead to three points at one stage.

Scorers - GAOTH DOBHAIR: Michael Roarty 2-2,2f; Noel Kelly 0-5,1f; Eamonn Collum 1-0; Peter McGee 0-2; Kevin Cassidy, Odhran Ferry, Michael McKelvey (f) 0-1 each.

BUNDORAN: Tommy Hourihane 0-5; Gary Clancy 0-4; Shane McGowan, Paul Murphy, Alan Russell, Christy Keaney 0-1 each