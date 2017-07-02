Late burst of points gives Cloughaneely much needed win over Ardara

Cloughaneely managed to secure a much needed 3 point win over Ardara in Páirc Naomh Fhionáin on Sunday afternoon.



Cloughaneely 0-12

Ardara 0-9



The home side got off to a strong start hitting five unanswered points in the first 10 mins - Shaun McGuire, Kevin Mulhern, Mark Harley, Denis Boyle (free) and John Fitzgerald all contributing to the scoreline.

Ardara brought it back to a one point game with Gareth Concarr knocking over 3 frees and CJ Molloy securing Ardara’s first point from play in the 17th min.

The game progressed on a point for point basis for the duration of the match. Fitzgerald securing two further points for Cloughaneely and CJ Molloy and Brendan McNeils adding two for Ardara before half time.

Half-time: CCF 0-7, Ardara 0-6.

Brendan Boyle brought the game all square with a point straight from throw-in of the second half. Cloughaneely fought hard to again pull away with points from Fitzgerald and a Boyle free. However Ardara drew level again when Concarr converted two further frees in the 43rd and 47th min.

The game remained level with five mins of normal time remaining, making for a nail biting finish. It was Cloughaneely who saw the game out with three unanswered points from Boyle (free), Martin McGuire and Shaun McGuire.

CCF: Shaun McClafferty, Cian McFadden, Martin Pecks, Ciaran McFadden, Paddy Cannon, Ciaran Scanlon, Mark Harley, Martin McGuire, Kevin Mulhern, John McGarvey, Darren Ferry, Aidan Doohan, John Fitzgerald, Denis Boyle, Shaun McGuire

ARDARA: Cathal Gallagher, Brian Whyte, Declan Gavigan, Joe Melly, Oisin O’Donnell, John Ross Molloy, Danny Walsh, Brendan McNelis, Conal Boomer, CJ Molloy, Ryan Malley, Gareth Concarr, Peter McHugh, Brendan Boyle, Lorcan O’Donnell