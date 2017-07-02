Too easy for St. Mary's, Convoy in Dooey against understrength Na Rossa

St. Mary's, Convoy had it their own way against an understrength Na Rossa in Dooey.



Na Rossa 1-4

St. Mary's 2-9



The home side were short up to eight regulars due to holidays and injury, among them John McDyer, Christian Bonner, Adam McHugh, Ryan McGonigle, Keelan Devenney, Eugene Molloy, James McCready and Sean McMonagle.

Despite that Na Rossa got off to a great start with the a goal in the opening few minutes from John Paul McCready.

St. Mary's got their game going and despite losing Conor Rodgers to a black card, they were 1-6 to 1-1 up at half-time. The goal came as the game entered first half injury time from Darren Bonner.

Then they took complete control in the second half, adding a second goal from Benny Bonner to run out convincing winners.

NA ROSSA: Patrick J Hanlon; Peter Gallagher, Daniel M Melly, Mark McMonagle; Gerard Breslin, Daryl Devenney, Cormac McHugh; Aidan McCahill, Donal Trimble; John P Breslin, Odhran Molloy (0-2), Caolan Bonner; JP McCready (1-2), Daniel Elliott, Conor McCahill. Subs., Kevin McMonagle for Elliott; Trevor Melly for C Bonner; Paddy Boyle for McCahill.

ST. MARY'S, CONVOY: Sean Patton; Keelan Gillen, JA Kee, Liam Prunty; Brian McNamee, James Kee, Benny Bonner (1-2); Raymond McNamee (0-1), Emmett Patterson; Conor Rodgers, Laurence McMullan, Michael Ayton (0-1); Darren Bonner (1-0), Paul O'Leary (0-1), Anthony Browne (0-2). Subs., Paddy Dolan (0-2) for Rodgers, blk card.