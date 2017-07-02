Second European swimming gold for Mona McSharry in Israel

Marlins Swim Club, Ballyshannon's Mona McSharry completed a very successful European Junior Swimming Championships by taking gold in the 100m breaststroke.

The Grange, Co. Sligo native was adding her second gold at the championships, having taken gold in the 50m breaststroke on Wednesday evening.

It has been a superb display by the student at Colaiste Cholmcille, Ballyshannon, who has just completed her Transition Year.

The gold medal was never in doubt for the 16-year-old as she stormed to victory with over a second to spare on the Netherlands Tes Schouten (1:09.03) in 1 minute 07.61 seconds, in fact, no other swimmer broke 1:09 in the race. McSharry adds the title to 50m Breaststroke Gold on Wednesday and 200m Breaststroke Silver on Friday.

The Marlins swimmer set two new Irish Senior and Junior Records in those events as well as Irish Junior Records with the 400m Mixed Medley Relay who finished fourth in yesterday’s Final.

“I am delighted to finish off a successful meet with a gold medal in my main event” commented McSharry after the win “There are a few things now that I can work on when I get back to training to help me swim faster at World Junior Championships.”

McSharry now becomes Ireland’s most decorated European Junior medallist with two Gold and a Silver medal at this event and silver and bronze from the 2016 edition. Irelands only other medallists at European Junior level are Conor Ferguson (Silver 2016, Silver 2017), Grainne Murphy in 2009 (3 x Gold, 1 x Bronze) and Sycerika McMahon in 2009/2011 (2 x Gold, 1 x silver, 1 Bronze).

Next up for medallists McSharry and Ferguson is the World Championships in Budapest in July. The duo then lead a team including European Junior team mates Jack McMillan, Ellen Walshe and Niamh Coyne at the World Junior Championships in Indianapolis in August.