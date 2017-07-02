Amy is May winner of Democrat award

The Donegal Democrat in conjunction with Liam Mailey Trophies are presenting a monthly sport award to one of the up and coming sports teams or individuals in Donegal.

The award marks a special achievement by a team or individual at youth level in all sports. The award will also cover school sports, both individual and team.

It is hoped that the monthly presentation will be a worthy reward for the sporting youth of Donegal, who regularly compete at the top level of Irish sport.

Amy Boyle Carr is May winner

Glenties teenager Amy Boyle Carr is no stranger to success and she’s the May winner of the Donegal Democrat’s Monthly Youth Sport Award.

Amy was selected for the award after representing the Republic of Ireland U-16 side at a UEFA Development soccer tournament in Mayo. Amy scored two goals during the competition.

Currently on the books with Sion Swifts FC, Amy played her underage football with Fintown Harps.

The 16-year-old has been capped at various levels for the Republic of Ireland and last month featured for the Republic’s U-16 side which played in the UEFA Development Tournament.

She scored in Ireland’s 5-0 victory over Lithuania in Castlebar and was also on the mark in Ireland’s 6-0 win over Northern Ireland in Westport.

Amy picked up a Donegal Sports Star Award in the Secondary Schools category in January.

Other winners

January: Shane Blaney, St. Eunan's College.

February: Colaiste Ailigh, Leitir Ceanainn U-16 girls.

March: Coláiste Cholmcille, Ballyshannon senior boys Gaelic football team, Markey Cup winners.

April: Mona McSharry, Coláiste Cholmcille, Ballyshannon.

Amy Boyle Carr receives her Youth Sport Award from Liam Mailey. Also pictured, front left, is Amy's sister Eve; and back row, l-r, Diarmaid Doherty and Packie Mailey (Donegal Democrat) and Amy's mum, Caroline.