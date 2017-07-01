Donegal Junior Championships get up and running this weekend

The first games in the Donegal Junior A and B Championships take place on Sunday, while there are games too in the Donegal Senior C Championship.

The fixtures are part of a restricted club programme due to Donegal’s meeting with Longford in the All Ireland Qualifiers on Saturday evening.

There’s a limited number of games in the AllSportStore.com Division One and Division Two, the first of which is on Thursday evening in Division One with Naomh Conaill hosting Gaoth Dobhair at 7.30pm

Junior Championship

Naomh Padraig, Muff, last year’s beaten finalists in the Donegal Junior A Championship, are among the sides in championship action on Sunday. They play their opening game in Group A away to Urris.

Neither side has managed to set their season alight in Division Four but having lost narrowly to Downings in last year’s Junior A decider, Naomh Padraig would dearly love another run to the latter stages of this competition in 2017.

The other match in Group A is a local derby between Robert Emmetts and Red Hughs.

The Castlefinn club got a much needed victory at home to Urris last weekend but Red Hughs, playing in Division Three, will start this game as favourites.

Moville have a bye this weekend.

In Group B, Letterkenny Gaels are the only team from the five who play in Division Three. However, with only one win in their ten league games, Gaels won’t be taking anything for granted when they start their championship campaign.

This Sunday they travel to play Naomh Colmcille who remain unbeaten in Division Four.

Given the form of both clubs this season, Naomh Colmcille will go into this one confident of making home advantage count.

In the other game, Na Rossa and St. Mary’s, Convoy, another two teams going well in Division Four, meet at Dooey.

Naomh Padraig, Lifford have a bye.

Senior C Championship

Glenswilly won the Donegal Senior C Championship last year and they began the defence of their title with a home match in Group A against St. Eunan’s on Friday night. The Glen men won by a point, 3-4 to 1-9.

There’s one game in Group B on Sunday with MacCumhaills at home to Naomh Conaill.

League action

Naomh Conaill beat Gaoth Dobhair in Glenties on Thursday evening in the AllSportStore.com Division One and both clubs are back in league action again on Sunday. Gaoth Dobhair host Bundoran at 3pm and Naomh Conaill are at home to St. Eunan’s at 7.30pm.

A win for St. Eunan's in Glenties would see them join Kilcar at the top of Division One.

In Division Two, leaders Aodh Ruadh will be hoping to get back to winning ways after their narrow defeat in Buncrana last weekend. However, they must travel to play Termon who moved into third spot last Sunday after their win over Ardara.

In Sunday’s other games in this division, Ardara go on their travels again, this time to Cloughaneely, while Malin are at home to Glenfin.