Letterkenny's AC's Pauric Breslin wins JG Memorial 5k
Fast times at annual Cranford event
The latest event on the busy Donegal Athletics Grand Prix calendar was the JG Memorial 5k road race in Cranford on Friday night.
Here's a round-up of the results
J.G. Memorial 5k 2017
Place Bib Name Gender AG Club Time
1. 310 Pauric Breslin m MO Letterkenny AC 15:56,1
2. 292 Ivan Toner m MO Letterkenny AC 16:03,0
3. 301 Kevin Logue m MO Cranford AC 16:51,4
4. 294 Liam Doherty m M40 Letterkenny AC 17:03,4
5. 308 Paddy Ryan m MO Milford AC 17:11,3
6. 302 Declan Mc Bride m MO Cranford AC 17:37,8
7. 321 Paul Ferry m MO 18:25,6
8. 304 Gerard Marley m MO Milford AC 19:00,9
9. 291 Barry Donnelly m MJ 20:15,1
10. 293 Frank Pinder m M50 Letterkenny AC 20:17,5
11. 307 Martin Kerr m M60 20:34,0
12. 305 Patrick Mc Hugh m MO 21:13,4
13. 303 Patrick Mc Geever m MO Fit 4 Fun 21:23,6
14. 297 Patrick Shiels m M50 21:49,8
15. 311 Rionach Giles f FO Cranford AC 22:19,4
16. 318 John Fealty m M50 22:19,7
17. 306 Danny Sharkey m M50 Letterkenny AC 22:36,8
18. 319 Mark Carr m MO Milford AC 22:40,6
19. 300 Noel Mc Bride m M50 22:42,0
20. 295 James Mc Fadden m MO Finn Valley AC 23:44,3
21. 313 Marty Dorran m MO 23:45,5
22. 298 John Ward m MO Milford AC 23:53,3
23. 320 Nancy Mc Namee f FO Finn Valley AC 24:20,2
24. 296 James Callaghan m M50 25:19,3
25. 322 Sophie Kelly f FO 25:50,2
26. 323 Yvonne O Donnell f F40 25:50,4
27. 316 Christine Hay f FO 26:08,4
28. 317 Oisín Gallen m MO 26:09,2
29. 299 John Fitzgerald m M60 Milford AC 27:13,2
30. 315 Nancy Gallagher f F50 27:45,9
31. 309 Ciaran Harkin m MO 27:46,5
32. 312 Siobhán Coyle f FO Errigal Cycling 27:47,0
33. 314 Mary O Donnell f F60 Milford AC 31:14,0
