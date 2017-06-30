Mona McSharry adds European silver to gold already won

Colaiste Chomcille, Ballyshannon student Mona McSharry had to settle for a silver medal in the final of the 200m breaststroke at the European Junior Swimming Championships in Israel today.

McSharry, a native of Grange, Co. Sligo, and swimming out of the Marlins Swim Club in Ballyshannon, came in second behind Layla Black of Great Britain in the final, just 0.13 behind in a time of 2:27.44.

McSharry adds the European silver to the gold medal she secured when winning the 50m breaststroke final on Wednesday.

It has been a very successful competition for the talented Marlins girl and she also has the 100m breaststroke to come. The heats for the 100m are on Saturday with the final set for Sunday afternoon.