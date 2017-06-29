Another brace of league points for Naomh Conaill as they defeat Gaoth Dobhair in Glenties



Naomh Conaill picked up another two league points tonight to push themselves right up into the top half of the league table.



Naomh Conaill 2-13

Gaoth Dobhair 4-4



After falling behind in games due to their involvement in the All-Ireland Gaeltacht, Naomh Conaill have now followed up their win over St. Michael's on Sunday last with another good win over Gaoth Dobhair in Davy Brennan Memorial Park.

They were rocked with four Gaoth Dobhair goals, the opening one the first score of the game.

They were 0-2 to 2-0 down but by half-time they were back in control thanks to goals from Dermot Brick Molloy and Eunan Doherty, as they led 2-5 to 2-1 at the break.

However, they were rocked by a third Gaoth Dobhair goal on the resumption as Gaoth Dobhair got back level at 2-5 to 3-2.

But again Naomh Conaill responded with Brendan McDyer, Ethan O'Donnell, Anthony Thompson and especially Dermot Brick Molloy getting the points which pushed them clear once more, but they conceded a fourth goal in the final minutes to leave just three points in it at the end.