Annual JG Memorial event in Cranford on Saturday

The Annual JG Memorial Race will take place in Cranford this Saturday 1st July.

This year it will be hosted by North Donegal CC and Four Masters CC.

Cycle races have been held in Cranford for over 60 years.

It is said to be the spiritual home of cycling in Donegal.

Previous winners have included a young Philip Deignan in 1999 and Willie John McLaughlin who was in his late 60’s when he won it.

In the early 1980’s the Cranford Race was renamed as the JG in memory of two local athletes who had died tragically.

John Giles and James Gallagher are now commemorated in this race.

The 82km A1/2/3 race will be over two laps of an undulating 41km course with lots of drags.

There will also be an A4 race held over one lap (40km) and a Masters/Ladies Race over a similar distance. The prize fund is €800 and the winning lady will receive €80 in the Masters/ Ladies Race.

Sign-on from 11am with the A race starting at 12 noon. Entry €15.

Further details from Dinny Doherty (086-3251423) and Carl Fullerton (086-8119966).

First race off will be for A1,A2 and A3 riders, including A3 Juniors. This race (80 kilometres) will take in two laps of a 41km course going to Milford, Kerrykeel, Rosnakill and crossing the Harry Blaney Bridge before reaching Cranford.

The second race for those holding an A4 licence or a Four Masters LC licence will be 40 km on the same course.

A 3rd race will be for Masters and Women. Sign-on at Logue's Bar from 11am.

Both the A1/2/3 and A4 races will be run under Cycling Ireland regulations and will carry points.

The Masters Race will be part of the Ulster Masters League.