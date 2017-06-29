Over 200 athletes to descend on Gartan this weekend

All roads are leading to Gartan Lake this Saturday, July 1st for the 2017 Letterkenny 24/7 Triathlon races sponsored by Gartan Outdoor Centre and Arena 7.

Just under 200 triathletes from all over Ireland are set to take part in the 7th running of this event.

The Olympic race will be the first off with the competitors in the water at 10am. They will complete a 1500-meter swim, then onto the bike for a 40km cycle followed by a 10km run.

The Sprint race will start at 10.30am with a 750-meter swim, 20km cycle and then a 5km run.

Competitors will be starting to register from 6.00pm on Friday night and again from 7.45am on Saturday morning.

There may be slight traffic delays in and around the Churchill and Gartan area and in as far as O Donnell Park round-about in Letterkenny, but all major junctions will be covered by marshals and Gardaí.

Below you will see the expected times: 10am First Competitors into the water; 10.25am First bikes on road from Gartan to O Donnell Park Roundabout in Letterkenny;

11.00am Bikes on road from Letterkenny to Glendowan via Tullinascreen; 11.10am First runners on road from Gartan to Glebe Gallery; 11.30am First runners on road from Gartan to Lossett and back via Carrowtrasna.

All competitors should be off the roads by 2pm.

Full details can be found on www.letterkenny247.com